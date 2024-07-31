‘Operation Bullyproof’ Launches to Combat Online Harassment, Doxxing, and Hate Crimes
Co-founder of Operation Bullyproof Melinda Castro-Ciatterelli
Silent no more. Angie Wong, a victim of targeted online abuse and a smear campaign, has formed an organization to unmask bullies and advocate for policy change.
Victims of targeted online terrorism are silent no more.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the increasing prevalence of online harassment, doxxing, and hate crimes, a new organization, Operation Bullyproof, has been launched. Named in reference to the notorious FBI case ‘Operation Bullpen,’ the organization is dedicated to fighting digital abuse and protecting victims from the harms of online misconduct.
The initiative draws inspiration from the experiences of Angie Wong, co-founder of Operation Bullyproof. Wong, an Asian-American, was falsely accused in online publications of being a member of the Communist Party of China—a baseless claim constituting a hate crime. Wong and her family were also subjected to stalking, doxxing, and targeted harassment by federally convicted felon Stan Fitzgerald, known for his crimes in Operation Bullpen.
"Online harassment, published hate, and character assassinations are far too easy these days with SEO tools and paid-for 'news articles,'" says Angie Wong. "Victims of targeted online terrorism are silent no more."
Operation Bullyproof seeks to address these issues by working with lawmakers to introduce policies aimed at protecting citizens from online crimes. The organization advocates for treating stalking, doxxing, fake news publications, and targeted harassment as arrestable offenses, similar to how they are handled offline. One of their key proposals includes the use of IP addresses as digital fingerprints to hold perpetrators accountable, a practice already in place in some European countries.
Co-founder Melinda Ciattarelli, a long-time community advocate and leader, spearheads Operation Bullyproof. With nearly three decades of service in New Jersey, including roles in education, community service, and healthcare, Ciattarelli brings a wealth of experience to the organization's mission. She emphasizes the need for a fair and impartial society where everyone is protected from digital abuse.
Members of Operation Bullyproof have already started to effect change with local governments by advocating for amendments to modernize hate crime laws in New York.
The organization plans to provide support including legal and law enforcement assistance, educational events, and reputation repair services for victims.
For more information about Operation Bullyproof and its initiatives, please go to: www.operationbullyproof.org
