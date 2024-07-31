Camgian Awarded $55 Million Army Air & Missile Defense Contract
Camgian announced today that the Army has awarded it a $55 million contract to develop advanced kill chain automation technology for IAMD systems.
This contract affords us the opportunity to work closely with the Army’s IAMD community to deliver new capabilities that enable our warfighters to fight at machine speed.”STARKVILLE, MS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camgian Corporation announced today that it has been awarded a $55 million contract by the Army to develop advanced kill chain automation technologies for the Army's Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) systems. This contract will support the development of innovative approaches to improve sensor survivability and reduce warfighter cognitive overload.
— Dr. Gary Butler, Founder and CEO
Under this contract, Camgian will utilize its Reactor® kill chain automation platform and expertise in machine learning and software engineering. The goal is to deliver new automated capabilities that will significantly improve the effectiveness of the Army's existing air and missile defense systems against rapidly evolving aerial threats. Key focuses include enhancing the resilience of sensor and effector networks in contested environments and automating critical decision-making processes to increase the speed and accuracy of threat engagement.
"Winning on today’s battlefield is about closing kill chains faster than our adversaries," said Camgian CEO and Founder Dr. Gary Butler. "This contract affords us the opportunity to work closely with the Army’s IAMD community to deliver new capabilities that enable our warfighters to fight at machine speed."
Kevin Martin, Camgian Product Technical Manager, added, "We are excited to bring our innovative approaches to the forefront of the Army's IAMD mission. Our goal is to enhance sensor survivability and streamline the kill chain process, providing the Army with faster and more reliable decision-making capabilities. This project represents a significant step forward in modernizing our defense infrastructure."
Jeff Freeman, Camgian VP of Government Business Development, stressed, “This was the largest competitive contract awarded to the company to date, providing a significant strategic growth opportunity in the Aviation and Missile Defense Market. The multi-year period of performance provides the company with the flexibility to support various requirements and end users.”
The contract will see Camgian working closely with the Army to develop and deploy these advanced solutions over the next several years. This effort aligns with the Army's broader modernization strategy, which aims to integrate next-generation technologies to maintain a tactical edge on the battlefield.
Disclaimer: Effort sponsored by the U.S. Government under Other Transaction number W9124P-19-9-0001 between AMTC and the Government. The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Governmental purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation thereon. The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S.
