F1® ARCADE ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING DATE SET FOR OCTOBER 13 IN WASHINGTON D.C.
The world’s first official Formula 1® simulator racing experience to put socializing at its core will open at Union Market District this FallWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buckle up, D.C. F1® Arcade is thrilled to announce the grand opening date of its highly anticipated second U.S. venue, located within the city’s vibrant Union Market District (440 Penn Street NE). On Sunday, October 13 the groundbreaking destination will open its doors––featuring 83 state-of-the-art Formula 1 racing simulators, a best-in-class food and beverage menu, private event spaces and more. The venue promises to be the ultimate spot for motorsport aficionados, late night revelers, bar enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike.
Following a successful opening in Boston in April 2024, the D.C. outpost of the London-based concept will be the largest location yet, spanning 17,300 square feet. The space features eye-catching design details such as F1®-circuit inspired ceiling chandeliers, and vibrant race telemetry wall neons. In addition to the communal spaces, high-end private rooms–– equipped with a private bar and 16 simulators––can be combined to accommodate up to 130 guests, and are perfect for work events, bachelorette parties, or any memorable celebration.
F1® Arcade’s food and beverage menu is inspired by elevated global cuisine, featuring seafood towers, caviar service, ahi tuna tostadas, and wagyu beef sliders, to name a few. To complement the expansive culinary offerings, F1® Arcade's 42-foot bar will serve an array of handcrafted signature cocktails, such as the Slipstreamer (made with Reposado tequila, spiced hibiscus, lime, champagne and infused with gold dust), alongside premium spirits, and “designated drivers” (innovative non-alcoholic concoctions).
F1® Arcade brings the high-speed excitement of Formula 1 racing to the heart of Washington, D.C. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the adrenaline rush of racing with cutting-edge full motion simulators that provide a realistic and immersive driving experience. Reservations for D.C will open in September, and those first to sign up will receive exclusive perks such as priority booking access, chances to win tickets to FORMULA 1 Grand Prix races and money-can’t buy experiences.
The innovative ‘F1® Arcade Hub’ allows guests to create personal driver profiles to enhance their individual preferences and achievement. The gameplay experience, created by Motorsport Games via its RFactor2 racing simulation platform, allows guests to choose from Head to Head racing where they compete individually or for groups of 6 or more, team Racing is the ultimate social experience. Parties will be put into teams where they will compete against each other earning points and cheering teammates on. Different skill modes from rookie to elite means all ages and abilities can experience the fun and race together.
The Washington, D.C. outpost is part of an ambitious U.S. expansion plan for the brand, with 30 additional locations planned to open throughout the country within the next five years. The D.C. launch coincides with F1's rapid growth in the market, with 1 in 2 fans starting to follow the sport in the last four years. This new, younger fan base, largely under 35 and including more women, is transforming the sport’s demographic profile. Last year’s FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX sold out with 270,000 fans, up 30,000 from 2022.
Jon Gardner, US President of F1® Arcade says: "We are beyond excited to bring the unparalleled thrill of Formula 1 racing to the Union Market District with the opening of F1® Arcade. Our goal is to offer an immersive and exhilarating experience that combines high-octane racing with exceptional food and drink. We believe this innovative concept will become a must-visit destination for both racing enthusiasts and those seeking a unique social experience. We look forward to welcoming everyone to F1®Arcade on Sunday, October 13 and sharing the excitement with the Washington, D.C. community."
Jodie W. McLean, CEO, EDENS says: “From vision to reality, we are thrilled to welcome F1® Arcade to the Union Market District. This is not just an opening, it’s a groundswell of anticipation fueled by our Race the District campaign. Our dedicated racing fans have revved up the anticipation all spring and summer, and now they’re ready for the ultimate adventure.”
For further information on F1® Arcade Washington D.C., please visit www.f1arcade.com/washington-dc and follow @f1arcadeusa on Instagram for updates.
To sign up for early access to bookings, exciting F1® events, Grand Prix™ watch parties, and new releases, please visit https://f1arcade.com/us/newsletter-signup.
For media queries, imagery or interview requests please email: Melanie Hutchinson at melanie@taapr.com; 202-468-5229.
About F1® Arcade
F1® Arcade, the world’s first official F1® experiential hospitality brand, launched its flagship 16,000 sq ft venue in London, overlooking St Paul's Cathedral, in December 2022. F1® Arcade brings all the excitement, glamor, and thrill of Formula 1® driving to the masses. Featuring full-motion racing simulators, reaction games, huge viewing screens, best-in-class food, and cocktails, with an electric atmosphere. This is social gaming like you have never seen before. An in-house tech team worked in collaboration with Formula 1® and Studio 397, a subsidiary of Motorsport Games, to create a new gaming experience leveraging Studio 397’s racing simulation platform rFactor 2. F1® Arcade is the first and only officially licensed social gaming F1® experience specifically designed for the mass market, supported by Formula 1®. F1 Arcade plans to open 30 locations globally across the next five years, with sites confirmed to open in Washington D.C and Las Vegas.
About Kindred Concepts
Kindred Concepts Ltd, trading as F1® Arcade, is a standalone corporate entity with an exclusive license from Formula 1® to bring F1® Arcade to market. F1® Arcade is led by Founder and CEO Adam Breeden with a team of 200 operating out of the UK and US.
About Adam Breeden
Adam Breeden is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of F1® Arcade and is widely credited as the original pioneer of competitive gaming and experiential entertainment. Beginning his career as co-founder of the multi-award-winning cocktail bar and restaurant Lonsdale in London in 2002, he has since been recognised for his extraordinary commitments to the international hospitality industry and pioneering the combination of sports with technology to co-found unsurpassed innovative concepts, including Puttshack, Flight Club, AceBounce, Hijingo, and F1® Arcade.
Melanie Hutchinson
TAA PR
+1 202-468-5229
melanie@taapr.com