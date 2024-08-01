Victoria Furtună Announces Candidacy for President of Moldova
EINPresswire.com/ -- Victoria Furtună, a former anti-corruption prosecutor, has declared her candidacy for President of Moldova. With 18 years of dedicated public service, Furtună brings a vision focused on strengthening Moldova’s economy, ensuring national security, and upholding traditional values.
Furtună’s platform emphasizes several key principles:
Peace and Diplomacy: Furtună prioritizes peace as a fundamental objective of her administration, advocating for proactive diplomatic efforts to safeguard Moldova from conflict.
Law and Order: Furtună pledges to prioritize the rule of law above all else. She promises a tough stance on corruption, crime, and drug abuse, ensuring a safer Moldova.
Preservation of Traditions: Furtună underscores the importance of Moldova’s traditional values, viewing them as roots worthy of respect rather than outdated relics to be discarded.
In the coming month, Furtună will travel to many European countries to meet with like-minded politicians, to exchange ideas and foster international partnerships aligned with Moldova’s interests.
Additionally, the presidential hopeful plans to engage with Moldovan diaspora communities in Italy and Romania, underscoring her commitment to strengthening ties with overseas Moldovans.
Victoria Furtună was born on February 24, 1981, in Hâncești, Republic of Moldova. In 2003, she graduated from the Free International University of Moldova, specializing in legal matters. She also obtained her master’s degree in law from ULIM.
In 2006, she began her career in the prosecution authorities as a prosecutor, initially working in the Prosecutor's Office of Nisporeni district, and later in the Prosecutor's Office of Chișinău, Botanica sector.
In 2016, she was awarded the ‘Eminent of the Prosecutor's Office’ badge, and in the same year, she was appointed as a prosecutor in the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Moldova.
In 2021, she was selected as a candidate for the position of interim Prosecutor-General of the Republic of Moldova.
In 2024, after initiating a criminal case, in which several state public institutions were allegedly involved, Furtună resigned from the prosecution authorities and founded a non-governmental association focused exclusively on defending the rights of individuals in disputes with state bodies.
Throughout her career as a prosecutor, she handled several criminal cases involving high-ranking officials, mayors, ministers, deputies, senior officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as colleagues from the Prosecutor's Office.
For more details regarding Victoria Furtună’s campaign and upcoming events, please visit her official website at https://victoriafurtuna.md
Telegram channel: https://t.me/Victoria_Furtuna
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557759692101
