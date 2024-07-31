Capt Hiram's Resort Announces 'Flock and Save' Promotion: $149 Weekday Rates & 50% Off Venue Rental Fees
SEBASTIAN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capt Hiram's Resort, a premier destination along Florida's Indian River Lagoon, is thrilled to announce its "Flock and Save" promotion. This exclusive offer features $149 weekday rates and a 50% discount on venue rental fees, providing exceptional value for guests planning events or group stays.
Capt Hiram's Resort is renowned for its picturesque setting and top-tier amenities. The "Flock and Save" promotion is designed to offer affordable luxury, making it easier than ever to host your next event at their venues on the Indian River.
Affordable Luxury on the Indian River Lagoon
Capt Hiram's Resort's "Flock and Save" promotion is valid from June 1, 2024, through September 30, 2024, for new bookings made Sunday through Thursday. This offer requires a minimum of 10 rooms per night and must be contracted by August 31, 2024. Blackout dates, including holidays and special events, apply. Guests are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred dates.
This promotion underscores Capt Hiram's Resort's commitment to providing exceptional experiences at accessible prices. Whether guests are planning a corporate retreat, business meeting, family reunion, wedding, or special celebration, the resort's flexible event spaces cater to a variety of needs.
Learn more at: https://hirams.com/offers/flock-and-save/
Versatile Event Spaces at Capt Hiram's Resort
Capt Hiram's Resort offers several unique event venues, each with its own charm and functionality:
Tiffany Room
The Tiffany Room, with its panoramic views of the Indian River Lagoon, is perfect for larger gatherings. This 2,800-square-foot space can accommodate up to 150 guests and features a large dance floor, full-service bar, and private restrooms.
Regular price for 4 hours: $750 (Sunday to Thursday) - 50% off price: $375
Board Room
Ideal for executive meetings, the Board Room seats 14 guests and is equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual technology, WiFi, and a conference phone. Catering services are available, or guests can enjoy a dining at the Sandbar or Blackfins.
Regular price for 4 hours: $125 - 50% off price: $62.50
Bimini Beach
For a casual, beach-themed event, Bimini Beach offers a Bahamian atmosphere with a covered area and firepit. This venue can accommodate up to 100 guests and is perfect for weddings, cocktail parties, or evening luaus.
Regular price for 4 hours: $500 - 50% off price: $250
Note: Minimum food and beverage purchase of $1,000 or catering for at least 30 people.
Anita Boat
Anita Boat provides a unique setting on the soft white sands near the Grand Sand Bandstand. This full-size boat offers waterfront views and a covered area, seating up to 35 people.
Regular price for 4 hours: $500 - 50% off price: $250
Note: Minimum food and beverage purchase of $1,000.
River King
The River King, a 40-foot USCG-approved Sightseer pontoon boat, is ideal for team-building excursions along the Indian River Lagoon waterways. The boat can seat 40 people and offers custom tours with onboard service packages.
Regular price starting at: $1,000 - 50% off price starting at: $500
Ramp Lounge
The Ramp Lounge features a rustic ambiance with all necessary amenities, including three big-screen TVs, audiovisual capabilities, a podium and sound system. This air-conditioned space seats 40 people and is ideal for meetings or rehearsal dinners.
Regular price for 4 hours: $500 - 50% off price: $250
Note: Minimum food and beverage purchase of $1,000.
Scoops Bar
Nestled under swaying palm trees, Scoops Bar offers a relaxed atmosphere with top-shelf liquors, sandbar atmosphere and live music. This venue seats 40 people.
Regular price for 4 hours: $500 - 50% off price: $250
Note: Minimum food and beverage purchase of $1,000.
For photos and more information about our event spaces please visit: https://hirams.com/groups-meetings/event-spaces/
Plan Your Stay at Capt Hiram's Resort
Guests interested in taking advantage of the "Flock and Save" promotion are encouraged to book early. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (772) 388-8588.
Discover the beauty and charm of Capt Hiram's Resort and experience the best that Florida's Indian River Lagoon has to offer. For additional details about the resort and its amenities, visit https://hirams.com/
About Capt Hiram's Resort
Capt Hiram's Resort is a premier destination located along Florida's Indian River Lagoon, offering luxurious accommodations, top-notch amenities, and a variety of event spaces. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Capt Hiram's Resort has established itself as a leader in the hospitality industry. The resort provides guests with memorable experiences, combining stunning natural beauty with exceptional service.
Kirk Funnell
Captain Hirams Resort
+1 772-388-8588
