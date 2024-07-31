Governor Newsom provides $94 million for infill housing projects, signs executive order to streamline development

State support for infill housing projects

The Governor’s order helps advance California’s goal to create 2.5 million new homes by 2030. In an effort to make housing more accessible and affordable for all, California continues to build more housing, of all types, all across the state.

Governor Newsom’s order directs a number of state agencies, including the Governor’s Office of Land Use and Climate Innovation, California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), and the California Air Resources Board (CARB), among others, to work together to address key roadblocks in the development of infill housing. These agencies will work to comprehensively address the need to develop more housing by:

Lowering costs and increasing flexibility by exploring updates to the state building standards codes and permitting processes to accelerate housing approvals and development.

Creating more resources for local governments to build housing through infill development, by developing mechanisms to provide local governments and developers with a range of additional resources, including state and federal infrastructure dollars and other financing.

Building more tools and opportunities by publishing resources and guidance, including through the states' existing Site Check website, to assist developers and other stakeholders in identifying opportunities to transform vacant sites into housing for Californians.

Aligning state housing and climate goals by creating tools to assess the environmental benefits of thriving urban cores and transportation centers, and working to better align housing and transportation investments across the state.

Investing in infill development in communities of all sizes

Governor Newsom today also announced that California has awarded $94 million in infill infrastructure grants to 25 projects that will support the development of 1,661 new homes in 15 California counties. The grants awarded today through the state’s Infill Infrastructure Grant Program will support capital improvement projects in the following California counties with populations of less than 250,000 people: Butte, Colusa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kings, Imperial, Madera, San Benito, Shasta, Sutter, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba.

Creating affordable housing for all Californians

Since taking office, Governor Newsom has invested $40 billion in affordable housing production and enacted dozens of CEQA reforms into law. In addition, Governor Newsom championed the creation of the Housing Accountability Unit at the California Department of Housing and Community Development to make sure cities and counties fulfill their legal responsibilities to plan and permit their fair share of housing. This focus on accountability has in part led to a 15-year high in housing starts in California.

Click here to read the full executive order.