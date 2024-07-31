atlasRFIDstore & Innovative Concepts in Entertainment Partner to Introduce RFID in Gaming
atlasRFIDstore supplies RFID technology to ICE for digitizing ticket redemption, saving time & money by automating ticket counting in popular gaming worldwide.BIRMINGHAM, ALA., UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- atlasRFIDstore, a popular online RFID retailer, is the proud supplier of RFID tags and hardware for Innovative Concepts in Entertainment (ICE). ICE’s RFID-enabled ticket redemption games save gaming venues time and money by digitizing the ticket redemption process.
ICE Games is one of the world leaders in amusement games with products in over 55 countries. ICE Games has continued to expand its large selection of games in categories like sports, redemption, and motion-based rides. When ICE began expanding into ticket redemption games, one of their new concepts required digital ID technology – leading them to atlasRFIDstore.
Redemption games are one of ICE’s most popular sellers, and are often seen in arcades, entertainment venues, and entertainment/restaurant locations. ICE identified several issues with maintaining ticket redemption game machines that they set out to rectify through innovation.
Currently, when users win a roll of tickets in claw or other game types, the roll of tickets is dropped into the prize chute and dispensed to the winner. The winner then collects and takes their tickets to redemption areas to be counted and added to their total or redeemed. At the close of business each night, gaming personnel must then reroll tickets, and place them back inside the correct game – leaving room for human error to possible experience:
• Lost tickets
• Stolen tickets
• Ticket rolls not being placed back in the correct gaming machine
• Other errors due to manual processes
In order to eliminate these problems, ICE decided to experiment with a new concept – digitizing ticket redemption. To eliminate human error, ICE began implementing digital ticket rewards, where winners never actually receive their prize roll of tickets. Instead, the exact number of tickets is automatically added to the player’s account.
The first step in that process, was to try and assign each roll of tickets, a digital number that correlates to the number of tickets on the roll. ICE Games partnered with atlasRFIDstore’s Senior Account Manager, Tyler Lockard, for help selecting the ideal RFID tags to assign that digital number.
After testing, ICE ultimately decided on the Vulcan Fire UHF RFID tags, which were then placed on the inside of each ticket roll. The next step was to install an RFID system into each gaming console in order to read the tagged rolls.
atlasRFIDstore recommended the ThingMagic m6e Nano Module, Vulcan p11 UHF RFID Antennas, and custom 3 ft Antenna Cables, enabling ICE to create a small, compact RFID system to fit in place of the typical prize chute and door.
Once the claw grabs the RFID tagged ticket roll, it drops the roll into the modified chute, which is now outfitted with an RFID system. When the ticket roll drops onto the RFID antenna, the RFID system reads the digital ID on the tag, which tells the RFID reader the number of tickets contained on that specific roll. The winner can then swipe or tap their arcade/loyalty card, and the number of tickets is automatically uploaded to their card.
This innovative redemption machine meant reduced work by gaming venue employees and less money spent reordering replacement ticket rolls. ICE Games successfully digitized the ticket redemption process with RFID technology in their gaming consoles, like “Tons of Tickets”.
For additional information, visit www.atlasRFIDstore.com.
About atlasRFIDstore
atlasRFIDstore is the trusted global source and retailer in the IoT industry. Established in 2008, the company offers a wide range of RFID and barcoding products from top brands, making it a one-stop shop for businesses seeking to implement IoT solutions. atlasRFIDstore is dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional service to its customers.
About Innovative Concepts in Entertainment (ICE)
ICE is an American electronic game and redemption game manufacturer based in Clarence, New York. The company was founded in 1982 and has since become the leader of the North American Market. ICE’s commitment to product quality and reliability as well as after sales parts and service is unparalleled. ICE carries one of the largest, most prolific product ranges in the coin operated industry and sell products into over 55 different countries around the globe.
Rod Black
atlasRFIDstore
+1 205-383-2244
rblack@atlasrfidstore.com