Greater Haralson Chamber to Host ‘Boost Your Business’ Workshop on Aug. 7
Workshop will equip attendees with tools and insights needed to enhance productivity
This event will provide attendees with strategies to utilize Sara Anderson’s expertise and establish a culture of productivity and professionalism in their businesses.”WACO, GA., UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Haralson Chamber is happy to announce the latest event in its Lunch and Learn series, “Boost Your Business: Peak Performance Strategies,” will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greater Haralson Chamber’s (70 Murphy Campus Blvd) Wayne Davis Community Room. The professional workshop will feature Sara Anderson as a guest speaker and is aimed at small business owners and providing them with techniques to enhance focus, productivity and overall performance.
The workshop will cost $20 for Chamber members and $30 for non-members. Attendees will be offered tools and insights that will allow them to easily implement strategies that will boost their business and establish positive outcomes. They will gain a clear understanding of how to establish beneficial habits and center long-term goals in the workplace and how to quickly implement solutions into their businesses.
Greater Haralson Chamber will host Sara E. Anderson of SEASuite Consulting as the event speaker. Anderson is experienced in neuroscience-driven executive coaching and works with leading corporations to merge high performance with genuine empathy and well-being. During the workshop, she will offer attendees insight into her unique, innovative performance strategies.
“We're excited to offer business leaders an opportunity to experience our 'Boost Your Business’ workshop,” Greater Haralson Chamber CEO/President Eric McDonald said. “This event will provide attendees with strategies to utilize Sara Anderson’s expertise and establish a culture of productivity and professionalism in their businesses.”
Topics covered in the session will include:
-Discover Key Strategies: Learn about essential daily habits and goal-setting techniques that drive peak performance.
-Engage in Enriching Activities: Participate in creative and experiential exercises that illustrate the power of focused work and innovative thinking.
-Implement Immediately: Walk away with 1-3 actionable steps you can start using right away to improve your own performance and help your team excel.
The workshop is aimed at business professionals, including those working in education, healthcare, power companies and more.
Lunch for the event will be provided by our sponsor Monterey’s Little Mexico. For food allergy and sensitivity concerns, reach out to elangley@haralson.org.
To register for this event, visit https://haralsoncountychamberofcommerc1.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/ZRFDVQ5HgCeC2. For more information, please contact the Chamber at elangley@haralson.org or 770-537-5594.
