Anaconda Debuts New Solution to Run Python Locally in Microsoft Excel

Data science and AI platform provider's Anaconda Toolbox helps users conduct Python-powered projects in Excel locally with its Anaconda Code add-in

Austin, Texas, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaconda Inc. a leading provider for data science, machine learning, and AI, today announced the public beta release of Anaconda Code within its Anaconda Toolbox for Excel. Anaconda Code empowers users to write Python code directly within Excel and run it locally. By running code locally, it provides users flexibility and control over their Python environments, eliminating the need to wait for network communication and keeping all code and data within the workbook.

Since its introduction in August 2023, Python in Excel has enabled users to perform data manipulation, analysis, and visualization, as well as advanced machine learning and AI tasks, directly within Excel spreadsheets. Until now, the Python code would run on Microsoft Azure’s secure cloud servers. With Anaconda Code, Excel users gain the exclusive ability to run Python code on their local machines without relying on external compute services.

Excel users have long valued security, shareability, and long-term reproducibility in their spreadsheets. Anaconda Code addresses these challenges through its WebAssembly-based technology that enables local, secure Python execution without requiring separate installations or complex environment management. By bridging the gap between traditional spreadsheet use and advanced coding practices, this solution grants users access to a wider Python ecosystem, enhancing data analysis capabilities while maintaining Excel's core strengths.

"With Anaconda Code, we're giving users freedom to control the environment," said Peter Wang, Co-Founder and Chief AI Innovation Officer at Anaconda. "This release marks a significant step forward, enabling Excel users to harness Python's vast ecosystem while maintaining the speed, reliability and accessibility that businesses and individuals have come to expect from their data tools."

Expanding Access to Python in Excel

Users access Anaconda Code via the Anaconda Toolbox in Excel, which democratizes Python use within Microsoft Excel. The Toolbox allows users of all skill levels to generate code and create visualizations efficiently, while simultaneously learning Python. Additionally, the Toolbox facilitates seamless collaboration between Excel users and Python experts through Anaconda.cloud notebooks, enabling efficient data sharing and teamwork.

Excel users with Anaconda Toolbox will now have access to:

Anaconda Assistant: Utilize AI to analyze tables and suggest data handling methods with history following users across workbooks for consistent code use.

Utilize AI to analyze tables and suggest data handling methods with history following users across workbooks for consistent code use. Code Snippet Management: Write, save, and share Python code snippets directly within Excel, enhancing productivity and collaboration.

Write, save, and share Python code snippets directly within Excel, enhancing productivity and collaboration. Advanced Visualizations: Create powerful data visualizations using accessible templates and libraries, easily integrated into Excel worksheets.

Create powerful data visualizations using accessible templates and libraries, easily integrated into Excel worksheets. Streamlined Data Handling: Use data connectors to access, analyze, and share data in Excel workbooks or Anaconda.cloud notebooks with improved versioning to ensure access to the most current datasets.

Anaconda Code is a direct result of Anaconda’s commitment to its community. Feedback from both Python in Excel users and the broader open-source Python community resulted in a localized Python experience that is widely accessible, easy to use, and secure.

For more information on Anaconda Code and Anaconda Toolbox , visit our website. To start using Anaconda Code, download the Anaconda Toolbox in Excel by visiting AppSource , Microsoft's add-in marketplace.

About Anaconda

With more than 43 million users, Anaconda is the most popular operating system for AI providing access to the foundational open-source Python packages used in modern AI, data science and machine learning through a seamless platform. We pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continue to steward open-source projects that make tomorrow’s innovations possible. Our enterprise-grade solutions enable corporate, research, and academic institutions around the world to harness the power of open-source for competitive advantage, groundbreaking research, and a better world. To learn more visit https://www.anaconda.com.

