Premier Oscar Mabuyane commends police swift response following N6 cash-in transit attack

Premier Mabuyane commends police swift response following N6 cash-in transit attack

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has commended the swift and decisive actions of the police force in the aftermath of a cash-in-transit attack on the N6 between East London and Stutterheim on Monday morning.

Later the same day, police followed information to Kieskamahoek, where upon arrival they were attacked by suspects using high caliber rifles.

The perpetrators of this heinous act were met with a highly organised and strategic response from police, who acted with both courage and precision, as they later gunned down five suspects in Keiskammahoek. The money was recovered in original money bags.

Premier Mabuyane has stated that the safety and security of the province’s residents and the protection of the economy are of paramount importance, and it is in moments like these that the true mettle of our law enforcement is tested and proven.

“The brazen nature of this crime posed a significant threat to both the security personnel involved and the innocent citizens around the vicinity. The police response is a testament to the dedication and bravery of our officers that they were able to respond so effectively. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every officer who played a role in this operation. Their commitment to protecting the citizens of the Eastern Cape does not go unnoticed,” Premier Mabuyane said.

The Premier has further assured the people of the Eastern Cape that their safety is top priority, and that Government will not be deterred by those who seek to disrupt peace and stability in the province.

“As government, we remain steadfast in our resolve to support our law enforcement agencies and to implement measures that enhance the safety of our people. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that criminals are brought to justice. Together, with the support of our law enforcement and the vigilance of our communities, we will continue to build a secure and prosperous province,” He concluded.

