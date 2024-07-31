Vance County Man Charged Twice after Providing Alcohol to Underage

HENDERSON, N.C.

A Vance County man has been charged twice in as many months for providing alcohol to the same underage 20-year-old female.

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, Henderson Police Department (HPD) responded to a vehicle crash in Henderson, NC involving Kassidy Faye Edwards, 20, who collided with a second vehicle, seriously injuring the driver. At the time of the crash, alcohol was believed to be a factor. HPD contacted ALE, who immediately began an investigation. This resulted in two arrests, consisting of multiple alcohol related criminal charges and one violation report submitted to the NC ABC Commission.

Through the course of the investigation, ALE received information that Christopher Taylor Fisher had continued providing alcohol to underage individuals. On Sunday, July 28, 2024, with the assistance from North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, ALE special agents arrested Fisher and Edwards on multiple criminal charges. Subsequently, a search warrant was executed at 262 Noel Lane, Henderson, NC, which resulted in the seizure of nontax paid liquor, cocaine and a quantity of prescription pills.

The following individuals were arrested:

Christopher Taylor Fisher, 54, of Henderson, NC, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession schedule II-controlled substance, misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substances, misdemeanor simple possession of schedule II controlled substances, give malt beverage/unfortified wine to person under 21, possess/sell nontax paid alcoholic beverage and possess/sell alcoholic beverages without ABC permits.

Kassidy Faye Edwards,20, of Henderson, NC, was charged with consume alcoholic beverages by person 19/20 years old and possession of malt beverage/unfortified wine by person 19/20 years old.

ALE often works closely with local and state law enforcement agencies investigating vehicle collisions resulting in personal injury and or death of persons less than 21 years of age when alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.

ALE’s 111 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.