Bong Go assists almost a thousand Typhoon Carina victims in Marikina City: 'tuloy ang serbisyo para sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo'

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team assisted residents from various barangays affected by the Typhoon Carina in Marikina City, on Monday, July 29.

Go reaffirmed his determination to carry forward a collective goal of providing a comfortable life for all Filipinos, helping efforts so that no one is left behind on the path to recovery.

"Noon pa man, pangako ko na kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, basta kaya ng aking katawan at panahon, sunog, putok ng bulkan, lindol, bagyo, pupuntahan po namin kayo. Makatulong, makabigay ng solusyon sa mga problema, makapag-iwan ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati," expressed Go.

"Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy lang akong maghahatid ng serbisyong nararapat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil 'yan po ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo," he added.

Go's Malasakit Team, in collaboration with Congresswoman Maan Teodoro, Mayor Marcy Teodoro, and Councilors Carl Africa and Sam Ferriol, provided grocery packs and shirts to a total of 850 affected individuals.

In addition to direct relief, Go continues to advocate for stronger disaster management policies through his legislative work. He champions the establishment of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) with his Senate Bill No. 188, aiming to enhance the nation's disaster preparedness and response capabilities.

Go also underlined Senate Bill No. 2451, also known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which Go co-sponsored and is one of its authors. This proposed legislation aims to establish permanent and fully equipped mandatory evacuation centers nationwide.

"A lost life is a lost life forever. Diyos lang po ang nakakaalam kung kailan tayo mawawala sa mundong ito. Pasalamat tayo buhay po tayo at magtulungan lang po tayo" encouraged Go.

Continuing his message, Go advised those with medical concerns to seek assistance from Malasakit Center located at Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in the city.

A one-stop shop, the Malasakit Center provides poor and indigent patients convenient access to medical assistance programs from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.