Cayetanos honor Angara for distinguished legislative service

Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano expressed their deep appreciation and admiration for former Senator and now Education Secretary Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara, lauding his performance and contributions as a lawmaker.

In Senate Resolution Number (SRN) 1094, the sibling senators hailed Angara as "one of the most hardworking and productive members of Congress."

SRN 1094 was considered in SRN 1070, introduced by Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, along with SRN 1074. These were consolidated as Resolution No. 128, expressing gratitude to Senator Angara following his resignation to head the Department of Education (DepEd).

Senators Alan and Pia said among the notable laws pushed by Angara are the 'New Government Procurement Act,' the 'Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act,' and the 'Tatak Pinoy Act.'

The senators also praised Angara's dedication to educational reforms that ensure greater access to education and scholarships for students.

Additionally, they acknowledged his efforts in securing sustainable jobs and decent working conditions for all Filipinos, greater support for local athletes, initiatives to lower tax rates, and expanding the benefits and privileges of Persons with Disability (PWDs).

As health advocates, the sibling senators commended Angara's contributions to improving healthcare services across the country. They highlighted his legislation addressing less widely discussed issues such as the 'Rare Disease Act' and the 'Mental Health Law.'

In their resolution, the sibling senators wrote, "His invaluable contribution and exemplary performance as a Senator of the Republic of the Philippines deserve recognition and commendation from the members of the Senate and the Filipino people."

Angara was personally present at the Senate to accept the resolution. He officially assumed the role of Education Secretary on July 20, 2024.

Mga Cayetano, pinuri si Angara para sa kahanga-hangang serbisyo sa Senado

Ipinahayag nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano ang kanilang paghanga kay dating senador at ngayo'y Education Secretary Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara, sa kanyang pagganap at kontribusyon bilang mambabatas.

Sa Senate Resolution Number (SRN) 1094, tinawag ng magkapatid na senador si Angara bilang "one of the most hardworking and productive members of Congress."

Kabilang ang SRN 1094 at SRN 10704 sa SRN 1070 na ipinakilala ni Senador Juan Miguel Zubiri. Sa huli ay ipinagsama ang mga resolution bilang Resolution No. 128, na nagpapahayag ng pasasalamat kay Senador Angara matapos siyang magbitiw sa puwesto upang pamunuan ang Department of Education (DepEd).

Pinuri rin ng mga senador ang dedikasyon ni Angara sa mga reporma sa edukasyon na nagbibigay-daan sa mas malawak na access sa edukasyon at mga scholarship para sa mga mag-aaral.

Bukod dito, kinilala nila ang kanyang pagsisikap sa pagbibigay ng pangmatagalang oportunidad sa trabaho at magandang kondisyon sa paggawa para sa lahat ng Pilipino. Pinuri rin nila ang kanyang suporta para sa mga lokal na atleta, mga hakbang upang mapababa ang mga buwis, at pagpapalawak ng mga benepisyo at pribilehiyo para sa mga Person with Disabilities (PWDs).

Bilang health advocates, pinuri rin ng magkapatid na senador ang mga kontribusyon ni Angara sa pagpapabuti ng mga serbisyong pangkalusugan sa buong bansa. Binanggit din nila ang mga batas ni Angara na tumatalakay sa mga hindi gaanong pinag-uusapang isyu gaya ng 'Rare Disease Act' at ang 'Mental Health Law.'

Sa kanilang resolusyon, isinulat ng magkapatid na senador, "His invaluable contribution and exemplary performance as a Senator of the Republic of the Philippines deserve recognition and commendation from the members of the Senate and the Filipino people."

Personal na dumalo si Angara sa Senado upang tanggapin ang resolusyon. Opisyal niyang sinimulan ang kanyang tungkulin bilang Education Secretary nitong July 20, 2024.