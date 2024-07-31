From Hel's Hordes to VR Time Travel: Slovakian Publishers Grindstone and Blue Brain Games Announce Lineup at Gamescom
All five titles will be playable on the Slovak Game Developers Association Booth, Hall 4.1KOšICE, SLOVAK REPUBLIC, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slovakian Game Publishers Grindstone and Blue Brain Games head to Gamescom with a genre-spanning quintet of innovative titles:
1. Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel - Battle hordes of enemies in an intense roguelike survivor game
2. The House of Da Vinci VR - Solve Renaissance puzzles in immersive virtual reality
3. Preserve - Craft thriving ecosystems in a cozy nature-building puzzle game
4. Die by the Blade - Master the art of one-hit kills in a samuraipunk world
5. The House of Tesla - Unravel the mysteries of the brilliant inventor in a brain-teasing adventure
"We're bringing the full spectrum of gaming experiences to Gamescom," says Matej Hudak, Head of Publishing at Grindstone. "From adrenaline-pumping action to mind-bending puzzles from our friends at Blue Brain Games, this lineup showcases the incredible creativity and talent of the Slovakian games industry."
All five titles will be playable on the Slovak Game Developers Association Booth, Hall 4.1 C021g and Indie Arena Booth, Hall 10.2 F010g to E019 on PC, Steam Deck, and The House of Da Vinci VR will be available to play on both Oculus Quest 2 & 3, offering a multi-platform feast for attendees.
Can you survive the Hordes of Hel or crack Da Vinci's code in VR? Book your appointment to test your skills across genres!
Limited media slots available. Schedule your hands-on demo and developer interview now.
Dan Sheridan
PR & Communications
dan.sheridan@grindstone.sk
About Grindstone
Grindstone is a videogame production and publishing company with a strong background in game development based in Slovakia. It was founded in 2017 as a spin-off from the well-established Slovakian development studio Games Farm to create new opportunities and support game developers in delivering creatively and commercially viable games that can compete on global markets.
About Blue Brain Games
Blue Brain Games is an indie puzzle game studio from the heart of Europe. Our games focus on powerful storytelling and unique features to keep you, the player, having fun and coming back for more.
We strive to deliver incredible authenticity into every detail. With every new game, we aim for amazingly detailed and historically accurate storyline enhanced with our own layer of imagination. Our stories are built around real historical figures, who, even after several centuries, still have a strong aura of mystery around them: just like the great Nikola Tesla or Leonardo Da Vinci.
We’re masters of puzzles, brain twisters, baffling riddles and complex lockboxes hidden far beyond where any eye can see.
We’re a really small team of dedicated people, determined to approach multi-platform games in a different way: we want to provide our players a game environment rich in details, we want to submerge them into an amazingly realistic atmosphere, we want to set your brain ablaze trying to solve complex puzzles and mechanisms.
