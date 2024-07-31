Savvy Security’s Zero-Touch Integrations Deliver Comprehensive SaaS Visibility for Better Identity Security

Patent-pending approach eliminates manual app configurations to streamline processes and close gaps in IAM visibility

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Security , an identity-first software-as-a-service (SaaS) security platform provider, today introduced Zero-Touch Integrations (ZTIs) , a patent-pending approach that leverages already-established client-side sessions to eliminate the need for manual server-side configuration steps to integrate and manage SaaS apps. As the first to offer these capabilities, Savvy empowers businesses to seamlessly integrate and configure all of their SaaS apps, sanctioned or unsanctioned, without manual setup or technical expertise, improving visibility, saving time and reducing SaaS identity risks.

The proliferation of SaaS apps in modern business introduces a massive burden for already overworked security teams, who grapple with the traditional complex methods for app onboarding and provisioning. As businesses grow and their SaaS environments become more complex, managing app security manually can become untenable. Teams may miss gaps in their identity and access management (IAM) — for instance, missing MFA on cloud accounts — that could lead to significant compromise, as we saw in recent Snowflake-related incidents. Moreover, existing IAM solutions are blind to unmanaged SaaS accounts and identities, which often have weak, reused, shared and compromised credentials, and rarely employ multi-factor authentication.

ZTIs allows new or previously unmanaged SaaS apps to be integrated into an organization’s security stack effortlessly and at scale. It ensures seamless implementation of key functions such as automated data collection, real-time updates, and enhanced user interaction without requiring coding or developer knowledge.

“Visibility into SaaS is the biggest IAM gap companies face, which is why we’ve focused our innovation efforts to address this challenge. Our zero-touch client-side integrations are more than a technological advancement — they represent a paradigm shift in how SaaS apps are managed by the business,” said Guy Guzner, CEO and co-founder of Savvy Security. “By eliminating the need for manual server-side setup and IT effort, we empower businesses to focus on what they do best while ensuring that they maintain security oversight and governance for the software tools their workforce is adopting.”

Savvy’s ZTIs enhance efficiency and ensure consistent security across the organization. Other key benefits include:

Discover Identity Security Gaps : Savvy continuously monitors for IAM gaps and introduces automated workflows to close them, enabling teams to find and fix SaaS account issues before threat actors can exploit them. Teams can quickly resolve accounts not protected by SSO, unmanaged privileged access, dormant and stale accounts, rogue tenants and more, saving time and reducing the SaaS attack surface to prevent potential security incidents.

See and Control SaaS Sprawl and Shadow IT: Savvy simplifies the integration process, provides clear oversight, and ensures a centralized method for integrating SaaS apps, which helps organizations maintain control over their software environments, thereby reducing the risks associated with SaaS sprawl and shadow IT. Companies immediately gain comprehensive visibility into apps, identities, privileges, security hygiene and more, without manual configurations and management.

Gain Visibility into App-to-App Connections: ZTIs allow you to catalog accounts used to establish connections between interconnected apps. By automating and streamlining the integration process, ZTIs reduce the number of non-human identities and accounts and access grants that could serve as the genesis of a security breach.

Support Accelerated Adoption: ZTIs support the democratization of IT, allowing individuals from security and identity teams to keep up with the volume of new SaaS apps being adopted, by implementing sophisticated integrations for security visibility and identity governance of new apps with zero effort.

Manage Apps at Enterprise Scale: ZTIs are inherently scalable, making it easier to extend security measures across new applications and services without additional resources and configuration overhead.



About Savvy Security

Savvy Security offers a modern SaaS security platform with an identity-first approach to provide organizations with unparalleled visibility into SaaS usage and risk. Savvy specializes in mitigating toxic combinations of SaaS-identity risk, including reused and compromised passwords, lack of multi-factor authentication (MFA) and incomplete offboarding.

Its just-in-time security guardrails automate security workflows to prevent potential incidents before they take place and provide suggestive guidance that empowers users to make smarter decisions. Savvy also provides customizable security automation playbooks that empower security teams to automate responses to various user actions and engage users at critical decision points to improve security outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.savvy.security/ .

