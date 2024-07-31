Progress Introduces the Latest in Job Orchestration with Chef Courier

New offering delivers efficiency, speed and trust in even the most complex IT environments

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software, today announced the launch of Progress® Chef® Courier™—an innovative product designed to streamline, automate and optimize job orchestration across the entire enterprise software infrastructure. Delivered on the new cloud-native platform, Progress® Chef 360™, Chef Courier adds to the extensive Progress Infrastructure Management portfolio, making the management of complex workflows easier than ever.



“Speeding the delivery of critical applications while meeting security and compliance requirements is a must for every business. With today’s release, we are extending our customers’ ability to do this and much more,” said Sundar Subramanian, EVP & General Manager of Infrastructure Management at Progress. “Chef Courier helps to seamlessly unite people, tools and workflows by streamlining critical IT processes. Along with Chef 360, Chef Courier is the next step of our increased investment in the current Chef portfolio, adding to our already robust capabilities in infrastructure, security, compliance, application delivery and edge management.”

Chef Courier brings advancements in efficiency, speed and trust, extending the overall value of DevSecOps. It bridges the gap between application development and security while retaining the flexibility needed for complex, heterogeneous software infrastructure environments. With the new Chef Courier offering, IT professionals can now harness orchestration capabilities that help to streamline and speed up infrastructure management. They can create customized node lists to run, schedule or create conditions for systematic job orchestration, reducing the time needed to identify and troubleshoot issues at scale. The consolidation of tools also helps reduce skillset requirements and ongoing costs of hiring and retaining talent resources.

“As part of its beta program, we have been thoroughly impressed by the opportunities Chef Courier has unlocked for us,” said Henk Keuris, Senior DevOps Engineer of a large South African medical insurance company. “It’s compact and easy to use, and I can see everything I need on one screen.”

The vendor-agnostic approach of Chef Courier extends investment across different technologies and removes the iterative and error-prone manual approach to managing change. Continued support for the open-source community and transparent licensing terms provide an alternative to ongoing changes introduced by competitive offerings. In addition, the availability of SaaS and marketplace options minimizes the need to manage tasks such as regular upgrades and incident response and resolution in the Chef environment.

According to Gartner, “The IA&O [Infrastructure Automation & Orchestration] market is evolving as more is demanded of infrastructure delivery teams to support rapidly changing business and technology landscapes. Gartner believes with the adoption of IPE [Infrastructure Platform Engineering] to provide the delivery of quality, flexible and optimized infrastructure, the IA&O market will become more important.”1

Chef Courier is available today. To learn more, click here.

