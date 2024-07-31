Finix Launches Recurring Billing Solution to Enhance Business Efficiency

New no-code tools enable businesses to customize and manage recurring payments

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finix , the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments, today launched Recurring Billing, a new solution available on the Finix dashboard that enables customers to easily set up and manage recurring payments using no-code tools.



Recurring billing can be difficult for businesses to build and manage on their own – it requires weaving together complex timing, commercial agreement configurations, failure handling, and unique custom situations. Finix’s Recurring Billing solution is designed to turn a typically complicated problem into an easy-to-manage service.

Starting today, businesses can use Finix’s dashboard to customize payment plans for subscriptions, installment payments, donations, membership fees, and more. Recurring Billing helps businesses automate and improve billing efficiency as well as increase customer conversion and retention rates with built-in support for trial periods, custom pricing, smart retry logic, network tokens, and account updater.

With Recurring Billing, Finix customers can now:

Define subscription plans for customers, including tiers, price, recurrence, and an optional trial period. Simplify Set-Up: Create recurring payment plans right from the Finix Dashboard or let customers sign-up using pre-built Checkout Pages and Payment Links, no coding needed.

Create recurring payment plans right from the Finix Dashboard or let customers sign-up using pre-built Checkout Pages and Payment Links, no coding needed. Customize as Needed: Design one-off subscriptions from scratch or offer custom sales-negotiated pricing to any customers that don’t fit the standard subscription plans.

Design one-off subscriptions from scratch or offer custom sales-negotiated pricing to any customers that don’t fit the standard subscription plans. Manage at Scale: Make changes for all customers on a plan at once, add new customers to plans as they subscribe, or assign existing customers to plans in bulk.

“With our Recurring Billing solution, we’re helping Finix customers automate their subscription payments with no developer resources needed, saving them countless hours in set up and billing management,” said Finix CEO and co-founder Richie Serna. “We are continuing our product development momentum and excited to release more features for our customers.”

Recurring Billing is the latest addition to Finix’s growing suite of no-code and low-code features designed to empower all types of businesses, whether or not they have expert developer resources available. The new billing solution is a core component of Finix’s commitment to offering an all-in-one payments platform.

This year Finix has taken major strides to expand its suite of no-code and low-code solutions including launching Merchant Underwriting Payment Links, Checkout Pages, Tokenization Forms, Virtual Terminals, Payout Links, and Merchant Onboarding Forms. Crafted for SaaS platforms, marketplaces, and retailers, these new solutions double-down on Finix’s mission to build tailored payment infrastructure that enhances their customer experiences.

