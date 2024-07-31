Meet the Unsung Heroes of World War II in the Historical Fiction Novel, MY BELOVED THESSALONIKI, GREECE:1940-1944

Palmetto Publishing’s latest book for World War II buffs is a beautiful and masterfully crafted piece of historical fiction

Charleston, SC, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An astounding World War II-era novel, My Beloved Thessaloniki, Greece, hits shelves in late summer of 2024, telling the story of the famous and powerful resistance movement in Nazi-occupied Greece.

Alexandros lives with his wife and young son in Thessaloniki, studying philosophy and languages at the University. When Alexandros’s professor begins to involve him in the resistance against Nazi Germany, he and his loved ones soon become caught up in a world of espionage and intrigue. With Nazi hunters closing in, Alexandros must maintain a desperate balance of appearances while his family flees for their survival. With love, duty, safety, and their very lives hanging in the balance, Alexandros must eventually face a terrible choice that will change all of their lives forever.

My Beloved Thessaloniki, Greece is a brilliant, whirlwind novel that speaks to the very real courage that stood watch over the Mediterranean during the second World War. With a personal connection to the story, Dr. Jennie Kritou DiBartolomeo, author, weaves a riveting tale that blends heart-pounding spy tropes with pinpoint historical accuracy. Based on the factual Greek underground resistance movement, one of the most successful opponents to any Nazi occupation, the book tells the story of the freedom fighters known as the andartes—men and women who came to reclaim much of Greece by the end of the war.

With thrills, philosophy, and a fully lived-in culture, DiBartolomeo’s writing has brought to life one of the most immersive and narratively satisfying historical fiction novels in recent years. For fans of novels like All the Light We Cannot See and films such as Dunkirk, My Beloved Thessaloniki, Greece will be an enthusiastically welcome addition to the bookshelf or Kindle library.

My Beloved Thessaloniki, Greece: 1940–1944 is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit her social media platform, Facebook.

About the Author:

Dr. Jennie Kritou DiBartolomeo has worked as a public school educator and provides education programs for criminal offenders in the state of New Hampshire. With a doctorate in education from Clark University, she has worked to make knowledge accessible to people of all ages, generations, and backgrounds. As someone passionate about her Greek heritage, DiBartolomeo is proud to bring together tremendous research on the lives of her own parents and siblings and the occupation of Greece during World War II. Through her writing, she hopes to inspire a love of history, culture, and courage to face dark times.

