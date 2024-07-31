Solomon Islands Government disassociates itself from PKJ’s engagement at IPAC in Taiwan

The Government of Solomon Islands disassociates itself from commitments made by one of the Members of Parliament of the Independent Opposition Group, the Hon Peter Kenilorea Junior attending an Inter Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) meeting in Taiwan, China yesterday.

Hon Peter Kenilorea Junior’s participation at the gathering violates the one China principle, and is an attempt to harm the Solomon Islands and the People’s Republic of China relations.

The Government of Solomon Islands reaffirms its respect for the People’s Republic of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The government further states that commitments made by the Member of Parliament for East Are ‘Are for Solomon Islands to be a member of the anti-China Alliance is totally refuted by the Solomon Islands government.

The views expressed by the Hon. Member are his alone and do not represent the Solomon Islands government, the Solomon Islands Parliament, and the people of Solomon Islands.

Solomon Islands respects the People’s Republic of China’s sovereignty and maintain its respect for the one China principle and that Taiwan is an integral part of the People’s Republic of China.

The People’s Republic of China remains Solomon Islands largest trading partner, a special friend of Solomon Islands. The two states enjoy a comprehensive and strategic relationship. China remains a major development partner.

“Calls for resumption of relations with Taiwan, China, by Hon Peter Kenilorea is regrettable, and disappointing,”.

“The Government and people of Solomon Islands distance ourselves from such divisive posture of interfering into an internal affair of another state,” the Government said in a statement.

In this regard, the Government reiterates the call by the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands that no Solomon Islands Government officials, those holding public offices to visit, engage or make any commitment with Taiwan, China.

Taiwan remains part of China and is referred to as “Taiwan, China”. All Government representatives are instructed not to invite or facilitate any official(s) from “Taiwan, China” to visit Solomon Islands or “Taiwan, China” representatives to participate in any Solomon Islands government organized activities at all levels, nationally, regionally and internationally.

The Government also reiterates the respect for international law, international principles and the UN Charter to be upheld following the establishment of Solomon Islands and the People’s Republic of China’s diplomatic relations in 2019.

Solomon Islands is one of 183 countries that recognize the one China Principle out of 193 members of the UN.

ENDS///