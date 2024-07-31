Stutsman County Courthouse will have intermittent power outages on July 31st.

The Stutsman County courthouse will be experiencing power issues the morning of Wednesday, July 31st. The Clerk’s Office will be open to the public and will respond to emails and phone calls as they are able. Juvenile Court staff will be answering calls and responding to email but there will not be anyone in the office until 1:00 p.m.
