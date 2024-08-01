Setupad Launches Innovative Prebid Self-Serve Platform for Publishers

Setupad Prebid Self-Serve Platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setupad, a leader in ad revenue optimization for publishers, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Prebid Self-Serve platform, designed to provide publishers with unprecedented control and efficiency in managing their ad revenues. This latest development marks a significant milestone in Setupad's ongoing mission to empower publishers with cutting-edge tools and solutions.

"We are excited to launch our self-serve platform, which reflects our commitment to innovation and providing publishers with the tools they need to maximize their ad revenue. With its advanced infrastructure, simplified onboarding, extensive customization options, and comprehensive reporting tools, our Prebid Self-Serve presents a compelling case for those looking to optimize their advertising efforts," said Toms Panders, Co-founder and CEO of Setupad.

Since its inception in 2015, Setupad has been dedicated to helping publishers overcome technological and industry-wide challenges. The company's personalized support and meticulous approach have earned it high levels of customer satisfaction and recognition as a trusted partner in the industry.

Over the past nine years, Setupad has made significant technological advancements, including the development of its own cloud ad server and Prebid server integrations. The company has also expanded its services to include full-scale website optimization and online business consultancy.

Setupad's product stack includes various types of both managed wrapper solutions and fully-managed enterprise level services. Over the years, the company has established relationships with tens of leading SSPs, such as OpenX, Index Exchange, Magnite, and Pubmatic, 14 of which are solely server-to-server connections, solidifying its position as a forward-thinking market leader.

The self-serve access allows publishers to add their existing direct SSP connections via Prebid infrastructure without the requirement for a managed services agreement.

Whether it’s adding or removing SSPs, adjusting ad refresh rates, or setting timeouts, Prebid Self-Serve offers built-in solutions that are both preset and adjustable without the need for code updates. This flexibility ensures publishers can tailor their ad experiences to their unique needs.

"Our self-serve platform is designed to be intuitive and powerful, providing publishers with the flexibility and unparalleled control they need to create their ad units and perform countless optimizations and A/B tests. This is a fully automated service – both GAM integration and Prebid management. No communication with the publisher's IT team is required, making the service available to a wider range of websites globally. Publishers can sign up to use our platform and integrate their Google Ad Manager all within 20 minutes," added Panders.

The new self-serve platform represents a strategic shift towards a SaaS business model, enabling Setupad to scale more rapidly and meet publishers' diverse needs. This platform offers innovative management infrastructure and tools that allow publishers to unlock new revenue opportunities while maintaining complete control of their inventory.

“Our pricing is pay-as-you-go and includes a free plan to make the platform accessible to as many publishers as possible. We believe this will help publishers of all sizes to enhance their revenue potential and streamline their operations,” concludes Panders.

About Setupad

Setupad is a leading ad revenue monetization platform based in the Baltic region. It delivers over 4 billion monthly ad impressions and collaborates with more than 500 international publishers, including local media leaders like Inspira Grupa, The Kyiv Post, and Entrepreneur. Known for its dedication to accountability and transparency in the advertising ecosystem, Setupad is an official Prebid Technology member, ensuring fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding practices across the web, and the first Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) in the Baltics.