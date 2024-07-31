Bank of Georgia Drives FinServ Innovation Using Creatio No-Code Solutions
Georgia's bank has placed no-code technology at the core of its initiatives, driving innovation and improving operational efficiency and customer experienceBOSTON, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced that Bank of Georgia, a technological frontrunner in the region, has revolutionized its services thanks to the adoption of the no-code platform.
Bank of Georgia is one of the largest commercial banks in the region. A key factor in the bank's success is its commitment to innovation and business growth. By placing technology at the center of its strategy, the bank decided to use Creatio's no-code platform to support this journey.
In recent years, the organization has launched numerous digital projects, solidifying its leadership position in Georgia's banking sector. With the implementation of Creatio, conducted by their partner SalesUp, they addressed the primary goal of their digital transformation initiative—consolidating various systems into a single platform. This unification has enhanced internal service efficiency and influenced various processes and departments, from HR and onboarding to the internal service desk.
About Bank of Georgia
Bank of Georgia Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company whose subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia. By building on thier competitive strengths, they are committed to driving business growth, sustaining high profitability, and generating strong returns, while creating opportunities for stakeholders and making a positive contribution in the communities where they operate.
About Sales'Up
Sales'Up is a modern full-cycle solutions integrator company that supports projects from the stage of formulating initial requirements to launch and comprehensive client support in the future. With over 8 years of experience in industry automation, the company offers no-code tools and ready-made solutions in the field of data management.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA. For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
