Robeks launches Bikky’s CDP across all 100+ locations

Robeks increases guest coverage by over 3,000% as it taps Bikky to learn about more than 4 million guests served since 2020

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bikky, a customer data platform built exclusively for multi-unit restaurants, announced a partnership with Robeks, America’s premier destination for fresh and innovative smoothies, juices, açaí bowls, and handcrafted toasts.



Since its founding nearly 30 years ago in Southern California, Robeks has grown to over 100 locations in Arizona, Illinois, New York, and ten other states nationwide. Defying broader industry trends, the brand has grown comp sales by over 40% since the pandemic, with unit count growth of 15-20% over the last two years. Since 2020 alone, the brand has served an estimated 8 million consumers. As they scale, it’s become critical for its leadership team to understand how their menu, marketing, and operational efforts impact these guests.

“A customer data platform is a must-have in today’s environment,” says Robeks President and CFO David Rawnsley. “The business has shifted from one or two channels to now five or six. You’re falling behind if you don’t have the right data and tools to understand guests across those different channels.”

This announcement comes at a time when the restaurant industry finds itself at a crossroads. While total sales are expected to rise 10% in 2024 and surpass $1 trillion for the first time, the operating environment continues to get tougher. According to the National Restaurant Association , 45% of restaurant operators expect competition to increase. Additionally, more than 95% say higher food and labor costs will be an issue for their business this year.

Bikky enables Robeks to navigate these headwinds more easily, offering unparalleled insight into more than 4 million of their total guests served since 2020 — an increase in coverage of more than 3,000% relative to the number of guests in their loyalty program. This has become increasingly helpful as the brand continues to expand across the United States.

With access to their guest acquisition and retention data, Robeks can now pinpoint the relationship between marketing and operations in different markets - and how these factors impact sales. Noticing new guest traffic was softer than expected in one expansion market, the brand shifted resources to paid media, direct mail, and other awareness-building activities at the local level.

The data also informs how Robeks approaches menu development, a critical driver of their best in class guest frequency. With Bikky, Robeks can understand the impact of recent launches — like Avocado and Nut Butter toasts — on new guest acquisition and average check, as well as how changes to core ingredients in its popular açaí bowl line impact frequency.

“When it comes to our partnership with Bikky, the sky’s the limit,” says David. The number of analyses that you can run with the click of a few buttons is extremely powerful. The more education we have about our decisions, and the more we assess their outcomes, the more likely we’ll be able to make the best decisions in the future.”

“The restaurant industry is in an extraordinary state of flux. Costs, competition, and consumer preferences are all rapidly shifting,” says Bikky co-founder and CEO Abhinav Kapur. “The winners will be those brands that can successfully use data to drive incremental sales with every marketing, menu, and operational decision. We’re honored to partner with Robeks as they look to sustain a best in class guest experience and superior financial performance.”

The fastest-growing, most innovative restaurants look to Bikky for unprecedented insight into how their decisions directly impact consumer behavior and top-line sales. Robeks is the latest enterprise restaurant to adopt its groundbreaking customer data and analytics platform alongside others, including Bojangles, Dave’s Hot Chicken, MOD Pizza, and Long John Silver’s.

About Robeks

Founded in 1996, Robeks grew from a Southern California staple to a nationwide franchise with over 100 locations across the US. Priding themselves on creating juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and more that not only taste good but are good for you, Robeks continues to grow to provide delicious and nutritious food and drink that helps people live their best lives.

About Bikky

Bikky is the first Customer Data Platform (CDP) built exclusively for large, multi-unit restaurant brands.

By integrating with point-of-sale systems, online ordering providers, payment processors, and loyalty programs, Bikky is the only CDP able to build comprehensive datasets about everything from the performance of menus to the frequency and lifetime value of guests. With the platform, everyone from the C-Suite to the marketing team is empowered to make better decisions about the business and measure if those decisions are contributing positively to the bottom line.

Bikky was founded on the belief that restaurants deserve the same access to data as the largest, most sophisticated businesses in the world, and is proud to serve thousands of restaurant locations across the U.S., including major brands like Bojangles, MOD Pizza, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and Long John Silver’s.

Bikky is based in New York City and has raised nearly $15 million in funding to date.

