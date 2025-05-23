Aurio Expands Integrated Business Services Portfolio with New Finance Operations Segment

Cherry Hill, NJ, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurio, an innovative business services company, has expanded its offerings with the launch of a new Finance Operations segment, delivering a full finance stack to help clients manage financial performance with a strategic focus. The segment, which debuted last month, offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including bookkeeping, finance operations consulting, and CFO services.

Since its founding, Aurio has worked with more than 120 companies across diverse industries –from startups to billion-dollar enterprises – leveraging business science to accelerate strategy delivery and improve operational performance. By adding Finance Operations to its portfolio, the company aims to equip clients with the financial tools and insights needed to make data-informed decisions.

“After meeting with over 1,500 CEOs, they are all looking to grow their business,” said Zach Chirico, CEO of Aurio. “The recurring questions of where and how they allocate their capital came up often, especially regarding marketing, sales, and scaling. Without clarity on a company’s financials, it is almost impossible to make informed decisions.”

A Full Finance Stack Built for Growing Companies

Aurio’s Finance Operations segment is designed to address a growing need among businesses for greater financial visibility, operational discipline, and strategic alignment. Rather than offering standalone financial services, Aurio delivers a comprehensive finance stack built around three core pillars:

People: Clients are paired with a dedicated account manager who provides a customized engagement model. The account manager oversees automated workflows, ensures accurate and timely month-end closures, manages financial reporting, and serves as a direct point of contact for strategic financial support.

Technology: Aurio integrates industry-specific financial tools and provides hands-on implementation support to help businesses streamline operations. Clients also gain access to potential vendor discounts and preferred pricing where applicable, improving both efficiency and cost management.

Process: Each client engagement is supported by tailored financial processes designed around specific business needs. Aurio documents key workflows, standardizes operations for scalability, and provides predictive analysis and real-time insights to help clients make better capital allocation and growth decisions.

“Building a sustainable, scalable business starts with having the right financial infrastructure in place,” adds Chirico. “Our newest segment is about giving companies not just the data, but the operational systems they need to act on it. We provide the structure, visibility, and strategic thinking businesses need to act decisively, allocate capital intelligently, and scale effectively.”

Through its integrated service model, Aurio enables businesses to keep a strong pulse on financial performance while maintaining the flexibility to scale operations in dynamic markets.

Integrated Solutions Backed by Business Science

The launch of the Finance Operations segment is a strategic extension of Aurio’s broader mission to deliver unified business support by merging finance, marketing, sales, and health insurance services. Rather than offering siloed solutions, Aurio applies a business science methodology that brings together data, technology, and human capital to accelerate outcomes and manage challenges across functions.

By weaving financial operations into its existing suite of services, Aurio enables clients to align their financial infrastructure with core business objects, whether that be scaling revenue, launching into new markets, or managing compliance. This approach also allows teams to work from a shared foundation of real-time data and standardized processes, increasing agility and enabling more coordinated execution across departments.

“Financial health is inseparable from business performance,” said Chirico. “By embedding finance directly into the broader operational framework, we help our clients close the gap between strategy and execution. It’s about transforming finance from a reactive function into a proactive force for growth.”

The new segment is structured to grow alongside businesses, ensuring that finance operations evolve in lockstep with company goals, market conditions, and operational complexity. As companies continue to face rising demands for transparency, efficiency, and agility, Aurio’s full-service approach to finance enables teams to plan smarter, act faster, and sustain momentum across the organization.

To learn more about Aurio and its comprehensive suite of services, please visit https://www.aurio.com.

About Aurio

Aurio is a business services company, providing integrated solutions across finance, marketing, sales, and health insurance. Guided by a business science approach, Aurio combines data, technology, and human capital to help organizations accelerate strategic execution and achieve measurable performance outcomes. With a commitment to integrity, innovation, and long-term partnerships, Aurio works with companies of all sizes to deliver tailored support that aligns financial infrastructure with broader business goals. The company’s name, derived from “a golden tomorrow,” reflects its mission to enable sustainable growth and build resilient businesses across diverse industries.

