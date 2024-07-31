Arcadia Earns Certified Data Partner Designation in NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Program

Validation of Aggregated Clinical Data Streams Enhances Trust in Data for Measurement, Payment, Reporting, and Analytics

BOSTON, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia® (arcadia.io), a leading data platform for healthcare, today announced that it earned Certified Data Partner designation in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) program. This achievement underscores Arcadia's commitment to superior data quality.

Validated clinical data flows improve the efficiency of HEDIS® supplemental data submission because no primary source verification is required when health plans use validated standard supplemental data. This saves providers, health plans, and government entities time, and instills trust in output data matching source data.

“Earning NCQA Data Partner status unlocks additional value for Arcadia customers and their health technology investments by boosting data quality and confidence in using high-quality data for accurate analytics, measurement, and reporting,” said Mary Kuchenbrod, VP of Data Operations at Arcadia. "For example, a health plan leveraging Arcadia’s DAV partner status to certify a data stream can ensure they can use that data in their annual HEDIS submission and receive credit for their quality performance.”

Organizations that earn NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Certification undergo a rigorous assessment that includes a virtual site review with staff interviews and a review of documentation, queries, and systems. NCQA evaluates clinical data streams from end-to-end to help ensure that health plans, providers, government organizations, and others can trust the accuracy of aggregated clinical data.

In addition to earning Certified Data Partner and Validated Data Stream designations from NCQA, Arcadia holds additional certifications pertaining to data integrity, including:

HEDIS ® Health Plan Clinical Quality Measures and Allowable Adjustment Measures (2022–2024 measure years)

Health Plan Clinical Quality Measures and Allowable Adjustment Measures (2022–2024 measure years) Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) Measures (2022–2024 measure years)

For information about NCQA Validation, visit the NCQA website. For information about Arcadia's certifications

About Arcadia

Arcadia helps payers and providers put their data to work so they can transform healthcare. We do that through an interoperable data platform that uses advanced analytics to shape strategies, inform decisions, and facilitate actions. In turn, payers and providers can focus on what matters most — whether that’s patient outcomes, operational efficiencies, or financial performance. We’re trusted by the institutions driving the future of healthcare, including Southwestern Health Resources, Tandigm, Castell, Rush Health, and Beth Israel Lahey Health. To learn how Arcadia is shaping the future of healthcare with innovative solutions that deliver data-driven insights, visit arcadia.io.

Arcadia® is a registered trademark of Arcadia Solutions, LLC.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website ( ncqa.org ) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa .

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

Drew Schaar Arcadia drew.schaar@arcadia.io