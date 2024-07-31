NATION’S CAPITAL BOASTS SABIN HOWARD’S MOVIE IN BRONZE - A SOLDIER’S JOURNEY

Sabin Howard in front of his sculpture A Soldier's Journey Sabin Howard sculpting model Javi Robles Sabin Howard sculpting Heroic Nurse Sabin Howard sculpting Battle Scene Soldier

Master Sculptor Sabin Howard announces the arrival of A Soldier's Journey on the shores of the United States: the Doughboys have come home!

It’s a piece that really hearkens back to what Renaissance art did, which is, it speaks about our potential, about what we can be...” — Sabin Howard

KENT, CT, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Sculptor Sabin Howard and his team announce the arrival of the sculptural heart of the National WWI Memorial on the shores of the United States: the Doughboys have come home!

Widely known as America’s Michelangelo, Howard worked every day for nine years to design, create, and sculpt this this immense frieze. Thirty-eight superbly sculpted figures tell the story of the Everyman American leaving his family to enter into the Great War, leading the charge into the madness of battle, suffering the terrible cost of war, and returning home, transformed but victorious.

The Epoch Times shared that "Mr. Howard’s sculpture depicts the preservation of the fire of the American spirit."

Howard recreated the Hero’s Journey in bronze to honor the 117,000 Americans who were killed and the more than 4,000,000 American men and women who served in the War to End All Wars.

Howard’s 25 ton, 60' long sculpture, sculpted by hand from live models, will be installed 150 yards from the White House. An illumination ceremony takes place this September 13.

Called the “best sculptor in the world,” Howard brought High Renaissance skill and modern sensibility into a commemorative masterwork that leads America forward into the next era of sacred art.

HEROIC Documentary Sizzle Reel: Sabin Howard Sculpts the National WWI Memorial