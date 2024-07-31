Ancient Meets Digital: 7L International Brings Greek Culture to Millions Worldwide
Experience Greek culture online: 70+ productions in historic venues from July 1 to August 31, 2024, on a platform designed and developed by 7L International.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, GREECE, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine experiencing a symphony orchestra in the ancient theatre of Philippi, exploring a digital art installation at the Pikionis Pavilion in Delphi, or watching a theatrical performance in the eerie setting of the Nekromanteion of Acheron. This summer, digital powerhouse 7L International makes these experiences accessible to millions worldwide through their accessible platform for the “All of Greece, One Culture” program.
Developed for the Greek Ministry of Culture and under the auspices of the Greek National Opera, this innovative digital amphitheater offers an unprecedented fusion of ancient heritage and contemporary artistry. From July 1 to August 31, 2024, the platform will showcase:
-Over 70 unique productions spanning music, theater, dance, visual arts, and children’s activities.
-Performances in 68 historic venues across 13 regions of Greece, from ancient theaters to Byzantine churches and Ottoman mosques.
-A diverse cultural program including symphonic concerts, experimental theater, digital art installations, and traditional Greek shadow puppet shows.
-The collaboration between the Greek Ministry of Culture, the Greek National Opera, and 7L International demonstrates a unified approach to preserving and promoting Greek culture in the digital age.
7L International’s expertise shines through key features:
-Advanced Booking Platform: Effortlessly reserve spots for any of the 140 events, enhancing accessibility and potentially boosting attendance.
-Interactive Map: Dynamically showcase all 68 locations, allowing intuitive exploration of Greece’s cultural treasures across 12 regions.
-Video on Demand (VOD): Experience performances remotely, expanding the program’s reach globally.
-SEO Optimization: Increase visibility and discoverability of Greek cultural events online.
-Robust Performance & Security: Support thousands of simultaneous visitors with a secure, high-performance infrastructure.
-Striking Design: Capture the essence of Greek culture through a modern, user-friendly interface.
-Ultrafast Delivery: Rapid development and deployment, bringing this cultural initiative to life quickly and efficiently.
“Our team at 7L International is honored to work alongside the Greek Ministry of Culture and the Greek National Opera on this monumental project,” said Panayiotis Kotrokois, CMO of 7L International. “This platform is set to redefine and serve as an inspiring example of cultural engagement, increasing the program’s reach and impact significantly all over the globe.”
The new website is projected to yield substantial benefits:
Operational cost reduction through streamlined digital processes
Productivity boost via automated systems and optimized user journeys
Increased global visibility for Greek cultural events
This partnership demonstrates how strategic digital solutions can preserve and promote cultural heritage while driving measurable outcomes. The launch of www.allofgreeceoneculture.gr marks a new era in cultural digitization, setting a benchmark for similar initiatives worldwide.
Experience the digital evolution of Greek culture from July 1 to August 31, 2024, and witness firsthand how 7L International, in collaboration with the Greek Ministry of Culture and the Greek National Opera, is shaping the future of cultural engagement across 12 regions of Greece.
About 7L International:
7L International is a digital experience firm with 15 years of global expertise. Recognized for collaborating with over 100 organizations and brands, 7L International empowers businesses go over and beyond their business goals through our expert team, tools/frameworks, insights, proven methodology, innovative mindset, and success mindset. Our commitment to excellence and cutting-edge solutions has positioned us as a key player in digital transformation across various industries all over the world.
Service Lines:
-Technology Advisory & Implementation
-Marketing Advisory & Implementation
-Creative Advisory & Implementation
-Financial Advisory & Implementation
