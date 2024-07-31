Nabor.ly Launches: Transforming the Art of Friendship in the Digital Age
Innovative social platform with mood tracking opens its crowdfunding campaign to the public, offering a fresh take on staying connected with real friendsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nabor.ly, the app that's redefining how we maintain friendships in the digital era, is set to revolutionize the social media experience. This sophisticated tool is designed to deepen a user’s connections with their actual friends through meaningful daily check-ins and insightful mood tracking. The company is now inviting the public to be part of their journey through a newly launched crowdfunding campaign.
The new social media platform breathes authenticity back into our online interactions. By seamlessly blending fun check-ins with close friends and engaging mood-tracking features, the app creates a unique environment for meaningful interactions.
Grounded in extensive research on Emotional Intelligence (EI), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and group dynamics, Nabor.ly empowers users to forge deeper connections while gaining valuable insights into their own emotional landscapes. The app's core features—mood identification, emotional awareness, and sharing within a trusted circle—have each been scientifically proven to enhance mental well-being. This powerful yet accessible combination not only strengthens friendships but also promotes personal growth and emotional resilience in the digital age, all wrapped in an interface that's as entertaining as it is transformative.
"We're not just building an app; we're crafting experiences that bring people closer," says Mark Wagner, CEO and Co-Founder of Nabor.ly. "Our goal is to recreate the satisfaction of a heart-to-heart conversation with a close friend, right in the palm of your hand. And just as daily hand-washing revolutionized public health, we believe daily check-ins and mood tracking can transform personal well-being and friendships."
Nabor.ly’s crowdfunding campaign is live, aiming to raise an additional $2 million to reach their $5 million target. This is an opportunity to invest in the future of meaningful digital connections. The round closes at the end of August.
"Nabor.ly isn't just changing how we use social media; it's enhancing how we maintain our real-world relationships and understand our own emotional landscape," states Mike Kinton, an early investor. "It's a refreshing take on digital interaction that actually strengthens your existing friendships while promoting self-awareness."
The app has garnered positive feedback across college campuses, with students praising its ability to help them stay genuinely connected with friends and more attuned to their own emotional well-being. It's social media that adds value to your relationships and personal growth – a novel concept in today's digital landscape.
Peter Wilson, Co-Founder, adds, "Nabor.ly is designed to be the bridge between our busy lives and our desire to stay connected with those who matter most. By incorporating mood tracking and principles from CBT and group support, we're bringing intention and depth back to our digital interactions, helping users understand themselves better while strengthening their friendships."
For those looking to transform friendships, gain emotional insights, and be part of this innovative platform, access to Nabor.ly is available via waitlist at www.nabor.ly. If you're interested in owning a piece of the future of social connection, explore their crowdfunding campaign at wefunder.com/benaborly. The campaign closes at the end of August, so act fast to be part of this exciting venture.
About Nabor.ly:
Nabor.ly is at the forefront of social media innovation, prioritizing genuine connections with your real-world friends and personal emotional awareness. It's where meaningful conversations happen, relationships deepen, and daily check-ins and mood tracking become valued parts of your routine. Based on principles of emotional intelligence, CBT, and group support, Nabor.ly is currently operating on an invite-only basis, enhancing friendships and well-being across North America and Europe. To learn more, visit Nabor.ly.
