MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela to delivers 2024/25 Departmental Budget Vote Speech, 1 Aug

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela to deliver the 2024/25 Departmental Budget Vote Speech

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 01 August 2024, deliver the Budget Vote Speech for the Department of Roads and Transport for the 2024/2025 financial year at the Gauteng Legislature.

The budget vote will highlight how the Department, through its programmes, will contribute towards growing the economy of Gauteng through facilitating the ease of movement of people, goods and services in and out of the province.

The presentation will also outline the Department’s plans to support the province’s elevated priories in line with the GGT (Growing Gauteng Together) 2030 Plan.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: 01 August 2024

Venue: Gauteng Provincial Legislature Auditorium, 1st Floor

Time: 10h00

For more information, please contact MEC Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya on 078 450 9841 or email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za