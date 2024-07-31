Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,773 in the last 365 days.

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela to delivers 2024/25 Departmental Budget Vote Speech, 1 Aug

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela to deliver the 2024/25 Departmental Budget Vote Speech

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 01 August 2024, deliver the Budget Vote Speech for the Department of Roads and Transport for the 2024/2025 financial year at the Gauteng Legislature.

The budget vote will highlight how the Department, through its programmes, will contribute towards growing the economy of Gauteng through facilitating the ease of movement of people, goods and services in and out of the province.

The presentation will also outline the Department’s plans to support the province’s elevated priories in line with the GGT (Growing Gauteng Together) 2030 Plan.

Details of the event are as follows:
Date: 01 August 2024
Venue: Gauteng Provincial Legislature Auditorium, 1st Floor
Time: 10h00

For more information, please contact MEC Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya on 078 450 9841 or email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

You just read:

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela to delivers 2024/25 Departmental Budget Vote Speech, 1 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more