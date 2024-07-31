Flow Cytometry Market Growth at a CAGR of 7.17% by 2031 Increase in Research Activities for Drug Discovery

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flow Cytometry Market size was valued at USD 3.97 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 4.25 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.99 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.17% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

In the last few years, the demand for flow cytometry has increased dramatically due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, immune system disorders, and infections. The demand for the instrument is rising because of increasing investment on research and development in the biotechnology, life science, and pharmaceutical sectors. Advancement in technique is giving birth to new and improved analytical tools like microfluidic flow cytometry for point of care testing. Covid-19 pandemic has led to the growth of flow cytometry. This instrument offers an opportunity to substitute COVID-19 testing due to its improved accuracy and the number of specimens. Flow cytometry can also avoid the restriction of the PCR or antibody-based testing solutions. This instrument can be used in various other medical fields like haematology, stem cell research, immunology, and oncology, contributing to the growth of the market. The increase of personalized treatments and availability of automated and high performing flow cytometry to manage large-scale experiments is also boosting the market growth.

Frequent use of Flow Cytometry in Analyzing Single Cells to Detect Chronic Diseases

Flow cytometry is a robust analytical tool that is utilized for analyzing and quantify single cells or particles in a heterogeneous mixture. For detecting and measuring cells or particles like size, shape, and fluorescence intensity it uses lasers and optics. This method includes labelling cells or particles with the help of fluorescent dyes or antibodies that combines with particular cell surface markers or intracellular molecules. The labelled cells or particles are then passed through a flow cytometer that helps in detecting and measuring the fluorescence released by every cell or particle. Flow cytometry is also used in several research fields like microbiology, stem cells, cancer research, immunology, and clinical diagnostics.

Rising Adoption of Flow Cytometry for Drug Discovery and Development Process Expands Market in Next 4-5 Years

The following are the key Flow Cytometry Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

The expansion of research activities will drive the growth of the flow cytometry. This has become the key to explore drug discovery and development procedures. This instrument has an amazing capability to analyze heterogenous populations of cells, due to which it presents an attractive potential of drug discovery and development directions. This delivers better multiparameter functional and biological information about a single cell. Furthermore, advancement in flow cytometry approaches like high-quality multifactorial analysis, cell sorting enhancements, rapid detection, and resolution offers better efficiency in finding unique bioactive medicines.

Growing Adoption of Flow Cytometry Techniques in Research to Conduct Extensive Analysis of Cells

Flow cytometry is an advanced method for measuring individual cells and other particles at a large volume. This instrument is used for extracellular vesicle analysis and environmental analysis. It also has the ability to use numerous parameters for extensive analysis, especially in immunology. Furthermore, flow cytometers offer excellent abilities, high-quality data, and easy platform that can save time for researchers while gathering and analyzing data.

Rising Focus on Advancement of Next-Gen Flow Cytometry to Track Leukemia Immunophenotypes Amplifies Market Growth in Next 10 Years

In the last few years, next-generation flow cytometry has grown as a solution for overcoming the restrictions of traditional technology. It also works as a complement for genetic and imaging methods. With the advancement of cytometers, it has the ability to stain cells with 20-30 colors. This can increase the number of leukemia-related immunophenotypes that can be traced. Developments in the next-generation technologies will also push the growth of the market with its efficiency. Recently, many market players are also emphasizing advancement, constantly offering innovative technologies to drug developers and patients.

Headlines to Follow in the Flow Cytometry

• In March 2024, CytoFlex nano Flow Cytometer was launched in Beckman Coulter. The instrument has the ability to analyze simultaneous multiparameter.

• FDA offered clearance of 510 (k) to Beckman Coulter Life Science in March 2024. It can now distribute its DxFLEX clinical flow cytometer in the U.S.

• In January 2024, Cytek Biosciences Inc. arranged with the Centre of Genomic Regulations and Pompeu Fabra University to adopt technological developments and accelerate discoveries.

• Cytek Biosciences launches the Cytek Orion Reagent Cocktail Preparation in December 2023. It is a sophisticated automated instrument for flow cytometry.

Increasing Prevalence of HIV to Boost the Demand for Flow Cytometry for Diagnosis

The increasing incidences of HIV has also become one of the major drivers of flow cytometry because the technology is directly used in the diagnosis. Flow cytometry is used to identify HIV depending on the volume of CD4s existing in the medium. With the increasing requirement for cost-efficient diagnosis methos the popularity of cytometry is increasing among medical care. Recently, the clinical diagnostic market is developing rapidly due to quicker and exact findings of diseases with the help of cytometry, leading to better patient outcomes. The introduction of innovative flow cytometry technologies for clinical applications and current organic expansion strategies by top players will also considerably augment the market growth

