Launch of the 2024 Chery Automobile Design Competition, Leading the Innovation in Future Automobile Design
EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when the global automotive industry is undergoing unprecedented technological innovation and market transformation, Chery Automobile today announced the launch of its 2024 Automobile Design Competition. Themed "Intelligent Mastery New Vision," this design challenge not only signifies Chery's ongoing commitment to innovation but also represents a deep exploration into future modes of travel and the integration of automobiles into human life.
In the current context of rapid technological iteration and increasingly stringent environmental requirements, the automotive industry faces the urgent task of reshaping products and user experiences. Through this competition, Chery Automobile invites design students worldwide to participate, challenging traditional design thinking and proposing innovative solutions that meet the needs of future cities and environments.
The 2024 Chery Automobile Design Competition is open to domestic and foreign students, including undergraduates, postgraduates, and doctoral students. The competition supports individual or two-person team participation, and encourages students to combine professional knowledge and creativity to show their unique insights into future automobile design. It is worth noting that this competition requires all entries to adhere to the principle of originality and ensure the independence and innovation of the design.
Core Theme of the Competition: “Intelligent Mastery · New Vision”
The "Intelligent Mastery" segment focuses on the integration of intelligent technologies, such as autonomous driving and smart cockpits, pushing designers to deeply consider the future of mobility spaces and vehicle-to-everything technologies. "New Vision," on the other hand, emphasizes reconstructing automobile design from a fresh perspective, exploring new ways of connecting vehicles and users, and investigating how design can create more humanized modes of transportation.
Design Task Challenges
Task1：
Designers need to define the core characteristics of future Chery automobiles, whether transforming them into intelligent companions providing emotional support, or reliable travelers that accompany users around the world.
Task2：
Participants will revisit the golden ages of automobile design, drawing inspiration to create a model that could represent the future direction of Chery, possibly a brand new concept of Chery QQ or a completely redesigned Chery Fengyun.
Choose any design task to join！
Participants are required to prepare two A3 boards (JPG format, 300dpi) showcasing user research, usage scenarios, design derivation, and rendering effects of the vehicle’s interior and exterior. All files must be packaged and compressed, and sent to the official competition email, CDC@mychery.com, before the deadline.
At the same time, given OnePenSH's influence among Chinese student designers, OnePenSH will serve as the exclusive promotional partner for this competition and establish an offline competition checkpoint in Shanghai. Participants can also visit the Wanpeng Shanghai Innovation Center in Qingpu District, Shanghai, from July 20 to August 15, 2024, to participate in offline activities. Not only can they get answers to competition-related questions, but they can also receive competition souvenirs.
By hosting this design competition, Chery Automobile not only showcases its commitment to technological innovation and design aesthetics but also provides a platform for design students worldwide to display their talent and creativity. Chery Automobile sincerely invites design students from all over the world to participate in this design event to jointly explore and shape the development trend of the future automotive industry, and make future travel safer, smarter and more environmentally friendly through the power of design.
On August 20, the jury will vote to select the global top 50 entries, and on August 25, the global top 8 will be announced. The awards ceremony for the first, second, and third prizes will be held at Chery's Global Design Center on October 15. The jury comprises members from Chery's Global Design Center, top independent designers in the industry, representatives from the Chinese academic community, and emerging young designers. Internationally renowned industrial designer Carl Liu, Professor and Head of the Industrial Design Department at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology Tao Chen, Deputy Dean of the Industrial Design Department at Shenzhen Technology University Hemin Du, and Yixuan Daniel Song, Head of Operations at OnePenSH, the most influential automotive design education center in China, will serve as judges for this competition.
As one of the few design competitions open globally, the 2024 Chery Automobile Design Competition has received substantial attention since registration began. Automotive design students from around the world are eager to use this opportunity to gain recognition from OEMs . Actively participating in such competitions and competing alongside students from various countries is also an essential pathway for student designers to transition into professional designers.
Currently, applicants from the United States, South Korea, Germany, and India have submitted their entries and inquiries for the competition. We welcome students from all over the world to participate in this event.
Please Scan the QR code on the poster to view the complete entry information！
OnePen SH
OnePen SH
Opsh design
