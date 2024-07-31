AI-powered online ticketing platform tickadoo launched by industry pioneers
Customers want personalisation, discoverability, and they want a tailored experience that focuses on their specific interests”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of the biggest names in the ticketing industry have launched tickadoo, a personalised online platform that promises to revolutionize the way customers discover and book theater and entertainment experiences.
— Francis Hellyer, tickadoo CEO
The platform is currently available in the test markets of New York, Las Vegas and London, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to adapt its offerings to a customer’s individual preferences.
Founded by Francis Hellyer and Emmanuel Ciolfi, the two entrepreneurs who created London Theatre Direct, tickadoo tailors event suggestions based on users’ specific interests, helping them to discover new shows and experiences. The map-based discovery feature accounts for variables such as distance, weather and location.
Additionally, tickadoo users will have the option of exploring the bookings navigator or dealing directly with an AI powered chat client, without leaving WhatsApp.
“The trends in live entertainment couldn’t be clearer. Customers want personalisation, discoverability, and they want a tailored experience that focuses on their specific interests, and that’s what tickadoo delivers,” explains Hellyer.
“We were always at the forefront of technology at London Theatre Direct, pushing boundaries and doing things no-one had ever done before. What’s hugely exciting for me with tickadoo is going global – taking everything we learned about selling London theatre and doing that in 180 cities across the world.”
London Theatre Direct was started from a kitchen table in a London flat in 1999 and sold more than $1bn in tickets over 20 years before being sold to Trafalgar Entertainment.
tickadoo+ members will gain access to early ticket sales, special discounts and VIP experiences not usually available to the general public.
“Customers today really value spontaneity and personalisation,” added tickadoo co-founder and chief operating officer Mark Prethero, who also worked on London Theatre Direct and more recently at Headout.
“We are really focused on meeting audiences where they are, day or night, and serving up just the perfect last-minute suggestion for just the right moment, on a trip, or during an unplanned night out. That will help promoters book more seats, and give customers much more flexibility and choice.”
The tickadoo platform is available at www.tickadoo.com
