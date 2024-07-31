Minister Dean Macpherson vows to expedite Mamelodi Community Project

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson vows to expedite Mamelodi Community Project

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, on Tuesday morning vowed to expedite the development of the EduPark community project in Mamelodi after it has been delayed for many years of red tape and bureaucracy.

“The EduPark and Mamelodi Skate Club which forms part of it is an example of how we need to accelerate development in our communities using state assets. The EduPark development has the financial backing of international donors to develop sports, education, and agricultural facilities, but has been waiting for the release of unused state land in Mamelodi for the development to take place,” Minister Macpherson said.

“For us to use public assets for the public good, we will need to increase the number of partnerships the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has with private and non-profit roleplayers such as EduPark to utilise unutilised public land for the best interest of communities.”

Minister Macpherson added that the delays in the development of EduPark furthermore highlight how unused state land becomes a problem for municipalities such as the City of Tshwane.

“When the state does not utilise or protect state land, it often becomes a dumping ground for rubbish or illicit activities, where the municipality is then accused of not taking action to clear and protect the property when it is not their responsibility. Going forward, we need to work together with municipalities to identify problematic properties and see how they can be used for public good.”

