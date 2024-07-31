Submit Release
Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa hands over nuclear science classroom kits, 31 Jul

Minister of Energy and Electricity, Dr. Kgosientso Ramokgopa, will tomorrow, 31 July 2024 handover nuclear science classroom kits donated by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In 2020, the IAEA initiated a pilot regional project focused on Educating Secondary School Students and Science Teachers on Nuclear Science and Technology, specifically targeting grades 10-12.

IAEA Member States were asked to nominate two secondary schools to receive a Nuclear Instrumentation Kit, with science educators from these schools receiving training at the IAEA on utilizing the kit effectively.

The primary goal of this project is to promote and sustain awareness of nuclear science and technology among secondary school students and teachers in Africa.

The handover ceremony will be held as part of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) Science Week as  follows:

Date: Wednesday, 31 July 2024
Venue: Necsa Visitor Centre – Gate 1 entrance (Elias Motsoaledi Street Extension (Church Street West)
Time: 09:30 – 11:00

For media RSVP, please contact:

Kutlwano Huma at kutlwano@presidency.gov.za from the Ministry of Energy and Electricity, or Ntombi Mthombeni at 0829382274/ Ntombikhona.Mthombeni@necsa.co.za from Necsa.

For media inquiries, please reach out to 
Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Energy and Electricity at 082 084 5566

