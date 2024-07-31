Electoral Commission on candidates contesting municipal by-elections on 7 August 2024

Candidates contesting municipal by-elections on 7 August 2024

A municipal ward by-election will take place in the Free State province on Wednesday, 7 August 2024. This by-election will be contested by six (6) political party candidates.

In Free State

Ward 08 in the Setsoto Municipality – FS191, will be contested by the following candidates: 1. Mohau Richard Mokone of the African Congress for Transformation (ACT);

2. Tsheliso Bernard Jakobo of the African National Congress (ANC); Teboho Andrew Ranooe of the Congress of the People (COPE); 3. Lebohang Gilbert Mokoakoe of the

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF); 4. Nkepe Michael Litabe of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and 6. Mahlomola Ephraim Ntoule of the Setsoto Service Delivery Forum (SSDF).

The ward was previously represented by the SSDF and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 Municipal Elections was 50,63%.

