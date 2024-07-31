Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,805 in the last 365 days.

Introducing Durham Physiotherapy: A New Physio Brand in Durham City

DURHAM, COUNTY DURHAM, ENGLAND, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Durham residents now have a fantastic option for their physiotherapy needs with the launch of "Durham Physiotherapy." This brand aims to provide high-quality, personalised physiotherapy services to help individuals recover from injuries, manage chronic pain, and enhance their overall well-being.

Led by the experienced physiotherapist, Dr. Lucy Jones, Durham Physiotherapy offers a comprehensive range of services, including manual therapy, exercise prescription, and education on injury prevention. With a focus on evidence-based practices, the clinic is committed to delivering effective and efficient treatment plans tailored to each individual's needs.

"We are thrilled to bring Durham Physiotherapy to the community and assist individuals in achieving their optimal physical health," says Dr. Jones. "Our team is dedicated to providing personalised care and empowering our clients to take an active role in their recovery journey."

Durham Physiotherapy not only focuses on individual treatment plans but also emphasises community engagement and education. The clinic plans to host regular workshops and seminars on topics such as injury prevention, posture correction, and maintaining an active lifestyle. These events aim to provide valuable knowledge and promote a proactive approach to health and wellness.

The clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities designed to create a comfortable and welcoming environment for all clients. From advanced treatment rooms to a fully-equipped exercise area, Durham Physiotherapy ensures that every aspect of the clinic contributes to the healing and recovery process.

Durham Physiotherapy is now accepting new clients and is devoted to delivering safe and effective treatment. The clinic upholds the highest standards of care to ensure the well-being of both clients and staff.

For more information about Durham Physiotherapy and their services, please visit their website at www.durhamphysiotherapy.com. Follow them on social media for updates and tips on maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle.

Kieran Shaw
Durham Physiotherapy
email us here

You just read:

Introducing Durham Physiotherapy: A New Physio Brand in Durham City

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more