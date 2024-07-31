APRA releases its National Claims and Policies Database statistics for December 2023

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its National Claims and Policies Database (NCPD) statistics for the year ending 31 December 2023.

The NCPD is a comprehensive database of policy and claim information on professional indemnity (PI) and public and product liability (PL) insurance. It contains data on every open, reopened or finalised claim and policy underwritten since 2003 by APRA-regulated general insurers.

The NCPD reports comprise an overview of PL and PI insurance, as well as policy and claims reports containing aggregate (level 1) data for APRA-regulated general insurers and Lloyd’s Australia. Detailed (level 2) policy and claims reports for APRA-regulated general insurers will be updated with 2023 data and released at a later date.

The December 2023 National Claims and Policies Database reports are available on the APRA website at: National claims and policies database statistics.