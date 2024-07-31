Taro Police arrest four suspect for Simple Larceny in Choiseul Province

Taro Police have arrested four suspects for stealing outboard motor engine parts at Saqata logging company, South Choiseul on 25 June 2024.

It was alleged that five-suspects went to Saqata camp with the intention to steal. It was at mid-night when the company employees were having rest, the suspects went to the log pond and removed the lower part of the company’s 60 horse powered (HP) engine that was anchored at the sea front and replaced it with an old engine part and escaped.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Choiseul Province Superintendent Berry Pogesopa says, “The next day the company management discovered the lower parts of their 60hp engine were removed and replaced with an old engine part.”

Police in Taro conducted an investigation and arrested four suspects while a suspect is still at large. The suspects were charged with one count of simple larceny Contrary to Section 261 of the Penal Code.

The suspects were released on bail and will appear before Taro Magistrates’ Court on a later date.

PPC for Choiseul Province condemn such action and call on all Lauru people to respect and maintain law and order as Solomon Islander. Be a good and loving people of our Province.

Mr. Pogesopa said, “Let’s respect each other and have respect for others’ property as well. The best thing to do when you need to is asking, if not then save money and buy instead of stealing because stealing will take you to jail.”

“With this, I call for all stakeholders, chiefs, elders, community leaders and individuals to work together with the Police in fighting crime and make Choiseul Province a better place,” PPC Pogesopa said.

RSIPF Press