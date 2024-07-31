Hon. Wang Zhizhong assured Commissioner Mangau to provide the necessary support and training to RSIPF

The Vice Minister of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Hon. Wang Zhizhong, assured Royal Solomon Island Police Commissioner (RSIPF), Mr. Mostyn Mangau that the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) will continue to provide necessary support and training to RSIPF to the best of its ability.

This assurance came about when the RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mangau and Deputy Commissioner (DC) National Security and Operation Support (NSOS) Mr. Ian Vaevaso met the Vice Minister of the MPS of the PRC, Hon. Wang Zhizhong, Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy, Ding Yonghua, and the MPS high-level delegation recently.

Hon. Wang Zhizhong praised the performance of RSIPF and China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) officers during the exercise demonstration and said that police cooperation had steadily progressed over the past two years with support of police equipment, policing skills training, scholarship programs and other areas.

Vice Minister Hon. Wang Zhizhong reaffirmed the principles of professionalism, efficiency, friendship, openness, transparency and goodwill for police cooperation between the two countries.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mangau said, “I am happy and thank you to the Chinese government for the support that has been rendered to the RSIPF for the past years. These supports really help boost the capacity and capability of RSIPF.”

Commissioner Mangau said, “The RSIPF will continue to work closely with CPLT for capacity and capability development of RSIPF where necessary”.

