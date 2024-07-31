SIHC meetings with MEA

The High Commission Office of Solomon Islands in New Delhi is pleased to inform that the first High Commissioner to the Republic of India, His Excellency Anthony Makabo, successfully met with senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India on Tuesday 30th July 2024.

The first meeting was with the Joint Secretary of Oceania Territorial Division, Ms. Paramita Tripathi, during which, His Excellency Anthony Makabo, took time to convey on behalf of the Government and people of Solomon Islands, sincere appreciation to the Government of India for the numerous support and financial assistance bestowed to Solomon Islands over the past years. H.E Anthony Makabo, further highlighted that now that the High Commission Office is fully operational, his mission is committed to fulfill the on-going bilateral programs between the two esteemed Governments and its peoples. Moreso to further advance this cordial relation to new and greater heights.

H.E Anthony Makabo, also took time to personally thanked the Oceania Territorial Division for their unremitting support towards the High Commission Office in New Delhi during the setup and establishment phase, and commended the Government of India for the financial support towards the newly established diplomatic mission. H.E Anthony Makabo went on to state that this support towards the High Commission Office is a testament of goodwill and friendship that existed since the formalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He then further acknowledged the Government of India for the unwavering support towards the health and human resource development of Solomon Islands. All of these are gestures that will forever be cherished by the Government and people of Solomon Islands, stated H.E Anthony Makabo. Excellency, also noted with appreciation that currently the Government of India is in the process of finalizing arrangements for the signing of few MOUs in the health and medical sector. This will profoundly create a pathway for enhanced cooperation and access to the Indian Pharmacopoeia and also provides a prospect of exploring opportunities for technical cooperation in areas of mutual benefit within the health and medical sector.

H.E Anthony Makabo also welcomed the update that Solomon Islands submissions aligned to the pledges and announcements made during the recent Forum of India Pacific Island Countries (FIPIC) in Port Moresby, are being positively considered by the Government of India. Going forward, the High Commission Office in New Delhi will continue to collaborate and work closely with responsible authorities of the Government of India, to oversee the full implementation of these on-going bilateral commitments and will also seek further avenues to strengthen the existing friendly relations between India, Solomon Islands, and both its peoples.

The High Commissioner designate, H.E Anthony Makabo is scheduled to present his credentials to the President of the Republic of India soon.