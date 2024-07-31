Submit Release
'NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Bon-Odori Dance' Limited Time Event Starts July 13th

Let’s dance! Shinobi-Zato Bon-Odori Dance

This summer, the NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction will feature a special Naruto & Boruto version of the Bon-Odori dance during the Obon festival!

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime theme park Nijigen no Mori will be holding a limited-time summer event, "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Bon-Odori Dance" at its popular attraction "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" from Saturday, July 13th to Sunday, September 1st, during weekends and holidays.

"Bon-Odori" is a Japanese folk dance performed during the major Japanese summer festival "Obon". This summer, the NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction will be hosting a special Naruto & Boruto version of the dance, set to the taiko drum beat of "Bijuu Kazoe no Uta (Tailed Beasts Counting Song)" from Naruto: Shippuden. All guests entering the attraction are eligible to participate and receive an assortment of sweets as a gift.
Naruto fans can gather in front of Hokage Rock to enjoy a uniquely Japanese summer at NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.

■Summary
Event Period: Saturday, July 13th - Sunday, September 1st
*Only on weekends, holidays, and during Obon period.
Time: 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Location: Hokage Rock within "NARUTO＆BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” at Nijigen no Mori
2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture
Content: This summer, the NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction will be hosting a special Naruto & Boruto version of the traditional "Bon-Odori" dance, set to the taiko drum beat of "Bijuu Kazoe no Uta (Tailed Beasts Counting Song)" from Naruto: Shippuden.
All guests entering the attraction are eligible to participate and receive an assortment of sweets as a gift.
Price: Free

*Attraction entry tickets required separately.
*Guests may inquire with staff about participating.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

