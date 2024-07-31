Australia Critical Communication Market Valued at US$ 534.27 Million in 2023, Set to Reach US$ 1,093.14 Million by 2032
Australia Critical Communication Market Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for Reliable Communication Systems and Technological AdvancementsCHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at approximately 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟑𝟒.𝟐𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. According to recent market analysis, this sector is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟎𝟗𝟑.𝟏𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. The market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟓𝟑% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The robust growth in the critical communication market can be attributed to increasing investments in advanced communication technologies and infrastructure, as well as the rising need for efficient communication systems in various sectors, including public safety, transportation, and defense.
Industry experts attribute this growth to several factors, including the rising demand for secure and reliable communication channels and the ongoing advancements in communication technology. The Australian government’s focus on improving public safety and infrastructure is also expected to drive market expansion.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:
Among the different technologies employed in critical communication systems, the LTE (Long-Term Evolution) segment holds the highest market share. In 2023, the LTE segment captured 72.9% of the Australia critical communication market. LTE technology offers high-speed data transmission, improved voice quality, and better coverage compared to traditional communication technologies. It enables real-time data exchange, video streaming, and location tracking, enhancing the effectiveness of critical communication systems.
With the ongoing advancements in LTE technology and the migration towards 5G networks, the LTE segment is projected to maintain its dominance and grow at a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period. The seamless connectivity, low latency, and enhanced capabilities of LTE technology make it a preferred choice for critical communication applications across sectors such as public safety, transportation, utilities, and industrial operations.
𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟒 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏: The Australian Government, in collaboration with Everbridge Inc., initiated the Everbridge Critical Communications and Emergency Alert Public Warning System. The system's role is to significantly enhance the country's efficiency in managing disaster relief efforts.
𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟖 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏: In a notable technological breakthrough, Ericsson and Telstra announced successful trials of Ericsson’s Low Latency Low Loss Scalable (L4S) throughput technology solution on Telstra’s commercial network. This step is pivotal in empowering Time Critical Communications on 5G networks, potentially revolutionizing cloud-based gaming experiences over 5G networks. The trials took place at Telstra’s 5G Innovation Centre located in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.
𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟏𝟓 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: A major acquisition took place when Sepura Limited, a prominent Critical Communications Supplier with a presence in over 20 countries, was purchased by the Epiris group from Hytera Communications.
𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: In the context of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Airbus was responsible for deploying its Mission-Critical Communication and Collaboration Solutions for the public safety, security, and emergency personnel. This was part of Airbus's duties as FIFA’s communication technology partner.
𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟖 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: A partnership between Zetron and Nokia was announced with an aim to upgrade the current analogue radio infrastructure of the Public Transport Authority of Western Australia (PTA). The collaboration intends to implement a state-of-the-art MCx-capable Mission-Critical Command and Control Communications Network, encompassing Zetron’s ACOM Command and Control platform. The network is set to extend over 250 kilometres, thereby covering PTA’s entire urban rail system.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Telstra
AT&T, Inc.
Tait Communications
Ericsson AB
Harris Corporation
Zetron
MCS Digital
Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd.
JVCKenwood
Thales Group
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Ascom (Holding) AG
Leonardo Company, S.p.A
Motorola Mobility LLC
Nokia Corporation
Zenitel Group
ZTE Corporation
DAMM Australia
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠
Hardware
Infrastructure Equipment
Devices
Services
Consulting
Integration & Maintenance
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
LMR (Land Mobile Radio)
LTE (Long Term Evolution)
By Enterprise Size
SME & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Government
Railway
Healthcare
Airport
Marine
Oil & Gas
Mining
Utilities
Defense
Others
