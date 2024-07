Global Electronic Design Automation Market Poised for Significant Growth: Valued at US$ 15.8 Billion in 2023

Electronic Design Automation Market Set to Expand at a Robust CAGR of 9.75% During the Forecast Period 2024โ€“2032

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ง ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง (๐„๐ƒ๐€) ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ , valued at approximately ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“.๐Ÿ– ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘, is on track for substantial growth over the coming decade. According to recent projections, the market is expected to reach an impressive US$ 45.3 billion by 2032, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.75% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This anticipated expansion is fueled by the increasing complexity of electronic systems and the growing demand for advanced electronic components across various industries, including automotive, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. EDA tools are essential for designing, testing, and verifying integrated circuits and systems, making them integral to innovation in electronics.The growth trajectory of the EDA market is supported by ongoing advancements in technology and rising investments in research and development. As industries continue to push the boundaries of electronic capabilities, the need for sophisticated design tools will become increasingly critical.

Top Players in Global Electronic Design Automation Market
Aldec, Inc.
Altair
Auto Desk Inc.
Cadence Design Systems
HAMMERSPACE
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
Nipon Data
Siemens
Silvaco Inc.
Synopsys, Inc.
Vennsa Technologies
Xilinx, Inc.
Zuken Inc.
Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Offering
Solutions
Computer-aided Engineering (CAE)
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP)
PCB (Printed Circuit Board) and MCM (Multi-chip Module)
IC Physical Design and Verification
Services

By Deployment
On-Cloud
On-Premises

By Tool
Simulation Tools
Verification Tools
Design Tools
Ensuring Reliability (DFM) Tools

By End User
Automotive Industry
Healthcare Industry
Aerospace & Dรฉfense Industry
Telecom and Data Centre Industry
Consumer Electronics Industry
Industrial Sector
Others

By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America 