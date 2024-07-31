Global Electronic Design Automation Market Poised for Significant Growth: Valued at US$ 15.8 Billion in 2023
Electronic Design Automation Market Set to Expand at a Robust CAGR of 9.75% During the Forecast Period 2024–2032CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐄𝐃𝐀) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at approximately 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟓.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is on track for substantial growth over the coming decade. According to recent projections, the market is expected to reach an impressive 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟓.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, driven by a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟕𝟓% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
This anticipated expansion is fueled by the increasing complexity of electronic systems and the growing demand for advanced electronic components across various industries, including automotive, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. EDA tools are essential for designing, testing, and verifying integrated circuits and systems, making them integral to innovation in electronics.
The growth trajectory of the EDA market is supported by ongoing advancements in technology and rising investments in research and development. As industries continue to push the boundaries of electronic capabilities, the need for sophisticated design tools will become increasingly critical.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Aldec, Inc.
Altair
Auto Desk Inc.
Cadence Design Systems
HAMMERSPACE
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
Nipon Data
Siemens
Silvaco Inc.
Synopsys, Inc.
Vennsa Technologies
Xilinx, Inc.
Zuken Inc.
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠
Solutions
Computer-aided Engineering (CAE)
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP)
PCB (Printed Circuit Board) and MCM (Multi-chip Module)
IC Physical Design and Verification
Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
On-Cloud
On-Premises
By Tool
Simulation Tools
Verification Tools
Design Tools
Ensuring Reliability (DFM) Tools
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
Automotive Industry
Healthcare Industry
Aerospace & Défense Industry
Telecom and Data Centre Industry
Consumer Electronics Industry
Industrial Sector
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
