Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market Valued at US$ 3.6 Billion in 2023, Projected to Reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2032
Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market Anticipates Robust Growth with a CAGR of 12.98% from 2024 to 2032CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐜𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at approximately $𝟑.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is set for remarkable growth over the next decade. According to recent market analysis, the industry is projected to achieve a market valuation of $𝟏𝟎.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, driven by a robust Compound Annual 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟐.𝟗𝟖% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/saudi-arabia-cybersecurity-market
This surge in market value is attributed to increasing cyber threats, rising adoption of digital technologies, and a growing focus on securing critical infrastructure within the Kingdom. The expansion reflects a strategic emphasis on bolstering national cybersecurity capabilities and safeguarding digital assets across various sectors.
Key factors contributing to this growth include heightened investments in advanced cybersecurity solutions, government initiatives to enhance digital security, and the growing awareness of cybersecurity risks among businesses and consumers alike. As Saudi Arabia continues to advance its Vision 2030 agenda, the cybersecurity sector is poised to play a crucial role in supporting the Kingdom's digital transformation goals.
Saudi Arabia Specific Players
NEC SA Ltd.
Al Moammar Information Systems Co.
Tenable Inc.
Sirar by STC
Taqnia Cyber
Tamkeen Security
Security Matterz
Dar Sas Security
Dar Sas Security
Global Players
Cisco Systems Inc.
Amazon Web Services
Dell Technologies
Fortinet
Kaspersky Lab
IBM
Microsoft
Trend Micro
Trellix
Other Prominent Players
𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐢𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/saudi-arabia-cybersecurity-market
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
Solution
Threat Intelligence
Identity and Access Management
Security and Vulnerability Management
Risk and Compliance Management
Others
Encryption
Data Loss Prevention
Network DLP
Storage/ Data Centre DLP
Endpoint DLP
Unified Threat Management
Firewall
Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intrusion Prevention Systems
Disaster Recovery
Distributed Denial of Service
Others
Services
Professional Services
Design and Integration
Risk and Threat Assessment
Consulting
Training and Education
Support and Maintenance
Managed Security Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Cloud Security
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
Cloud
On-Premises
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
Large Enterprises
SME's
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
BFSI
Government
Retail
Healthcare
IT and Telecommunication
Manufacturing
Others
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/saudi-arabia-cybersecurity-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn