Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

The sacroiliac joint fusion market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sacroiliac joint fusion market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.57 billion in 2023 to $0.68 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to incidences of chronic diseases, rise in prevalence of joint pains, increased accessibility and acceptance of sophisticated surgical techniques, rise in demand for safer joint fusion systems, increased reimbursement coverage for minimally invasive sacroiliac joint fusion.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sacroiliac joint fusion market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of pain in the lower back, rising incidence of sacroiliitis or sacroiliac joint dysfunction, growing demand for procedures with lower levels of pain and fatigue, increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing geriatric population.

Growth Driver Of The Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

The increasing prevalence of lower back pain is expected to propel the growth of the sacroiliac joint fusion market going forward. Lower back pain refers to discomfort or pain experienced in the lumbar region of the spine, which includes the area between the bottom of the rib cage and the top of the legs. It is a common condition that can vary in intensity from a dull, constant ache to a sudden, sharp pain. The prevalence of low back pain is due to work stress, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and dietary factors. Sacroiliac joint fusion alleviates lower back pain and improves overall function and quality of life by stabilizing the joint and reducing abnormal movement.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the sacroiliac joint fusion market include Medtronic Plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Saint Francis Health System, NuVasive Inc., Globus Medical.

Major companies operating in the sacroiliac joint fusion market are developing innovative implants, such as granite implant systems, to improve patient outcomes, reduce surgery time, and enhance the overall effectiveness of the procedure. The granite implant system for SI joint fusion is a medical device designed to treat conditions affecting the sacroiliac joint, such as sacroiliac joint dysfunction or sacroiliitis, providing a path to improved quality of life through effective joint stabilization and fusion.

Segments:

1) By Product: Implants, Accessories, Injections, Diagnosis, Treatment, RF Ablation

2) By Indication Type: Degenerative Sacroiliitis, Sacral Disruption, Trauma

3) By Approach: Dorsal, Anterior

4) By End-user: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the sacroiliac joint fusion market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sacroiliac joint fusion market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Definition

Sacroiliac joint fusion is a surgical procedure aimed at alleviating pain originating from the sacroiliac joint by permanently joining the sacrum (the triangular bone at the base of the spine) to the ilium (part of the pelvis) using surgical implants or bone grafts. This fusion eliminates motion in the joint, reducing or eliminating pain caused by joint instability, inflammation, or degenerative conditions.

