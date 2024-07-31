Europe Medical Cannabis Oil Market Poised for Significant Growth: From US$ 905.56 Million in 2023 | Astute Analytica
The European medical cannabis oil market is set to experience robust expansion with a projected CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2024–2032.CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐢𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at approximately 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟗𝟎𝟓.𝟓𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is projected to achieve a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟑𝟗𝟓.𝟖𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This significant growth represents a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟐.𝟖% over the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The expansion of the medical cannabis oil market in Europe is driven by increasing acceptance of cannabis-based treatments, advancements in medical research, and a growing emphasis on alternative therapies for chronic conditions. As regulatory frameworks continue to evolve and public awareness increases, the demand for medical cannabis oil is anticipated to rise substantially.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: Progressive regulations and favorable government policies facilitating medical cannabis use.
𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Ongoing research and clinical trials demonstrating the efficacy of cannabis oil in managing various medical conditions.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Enhanced distribution channels and increased availability of medical cannabis products across Europe.
The market's expansion is expected to create new opportunities for industry stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and investors, while addressing the growing patient population seeking alternative treatments.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Bedrocan
Biocann
BIOTA Biosciences LLC
Cannamedical
Mary Jane CBD
Sanity Group GmbH
Tilray
Valcon Medical
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬
Cannabidiol (CBD)
Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)
Cannabicyclol (CBL)
Cannabichromene (CBC)
Others
By Source
Natural
Synthetic
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Alzheimer's Disease
Appetite Loss
Cancer
Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
Autism
Mental Health Conditions
Multiple Sclerosis
Pain Management
Nausea
Muscle Spasms
Depression and Sleep Disorders
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Oral Solutions and Capsules
Vaporizers
Topicals
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
Pharmaceutical Industry
Research and Development Centers
Homecare Setting
Hospitals
Rehab Centers
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
B2B
B2C
By Country
The UK
Germany
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Poland
Rest of Europe
