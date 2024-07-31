Last three logos ever from the agency of legendary Apple logo designer Rob Janoff

Rob. Janoff in New York where he helped Fiverr launch their new Pro division Rob Janoff in his home town of Chicago

The creative genius behind the iconic Apple logo is offering his last ever custom logo designs and brand launch packages to three International businesses.

Rob has the best name in branding. He’s approachable, humble and super well informed. The design work from Rob and his agency is second to none.” — Barron Hilton

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rob Janoff, the creative genius behind the iconic Apple logo, is offering his last ever custom logo designs to three new business clients.This extraordinary opportunity allows companies to work directly with Janoff himself. Working directly with the brand master has been described as a "surreal experience" by previous clients. His design expertise has shaped some of the world's most recognizable brands.For startups aiming for success akin to Apple’s rise since Janoff rebranded them in 1976, this is a chance to harness his unparalleled talent and reputation. Established companies seeking a fresh rebrand can also benefit from Janoff’s decades of experience and innovative approach. The offer includes all initial design collateral and an optional 12 month program to build momentum from the new brand.Janoff’s career is filled with remarkable achievements. Last year, he rebranded the world’s number six dairy company for their World Cup launch, gaining international acclaim. His portfolio includes branding one of China’s tallest towers and rebranding numerous businesses in food tech, fintech, retail, manufacturing and property development.Andy Koch, creative director at Rob's Australian division, says that the agency's clients get a huge buzz from working directly with Rob Janoff."Nevermind the name association and reputation you get to leverage, Rob Janoff's creative skill is what makes this an outstanding opportunity," Koch said. "He literally rebranded one of the world's most successful companies."Janoff’s design philosophy focuses on logos that are visually striking and deeply resonant with a brand’s core values. His work with Apple set a new standard in design, and now three companies have the chance to experience this transformative process firsthand.Companies of all sizes can benefit from this offer – only three will be selected. Prices start at US$100k and include several months of in-depth logo design and brand work by Rob and his broader team of experts. Interested parties are encouraged to book an interview appointment and transform their brand identity with his legendary expertise. Startups are encouraged to apply and one will secure a discounted opportunity based on an equity position being negotiated.ROB JANOFF'S CAREER HIGHLIGHTSAPPLE• Janoff rebranded Apple in 1976, creating the iconic apple logo. Steve Jobs sought Rob Janoff out after seeing a campaign he crafted for Intel. REF: Sydney Morning Herald https://tinyurl.com/y3af4xy REF: CNN https://tinyurl.com/3twx6dk9 LEADING AMERICAN BRAND AGENCIES• Janoff worked at high profile agencies Chiat Day and Foote Cone & Belding on accounts for Fortune 500 companies including Citibank, Intel, IBM, John Deere, Kleenex and Frangelico among many others.INTERNATIONAL PROJECTS• Recently branded the Hiltons of Beverly Hill’s newest property venture https://tinyurl.com/y4adm2zs • Rebranded world’s number 6 dairy group https://tinyurl.com/yy59rt9c • Branded one of China’s tallest towers as well as a leading Cancer Research Centre https://youtu.be/xRPhK_YhHL8 • Rebranded $30B artisanal salami company in Italy https://youtu.be/9LVr-6dFGMQ • Rebranded London’s largest fit out and finishing contractor https://youtu.be/zwdR34Onhw8 • Rebranded one Australia’s largest strata management companies https://tinyurl.com/4bseak9p • Recently branded an alt-meat startup in Europe that has received "Unicorn" status and millions in funding from the EIC https://shorturl.at/MrpfM SECTOR DIVERSITY• Demonstrated brand expertise in food tech, fintech, retail, manufacturing, automotive and property development.For further details on this limited offer visit Rob Janoff's US website https://www.robjanoff.com or his international site at https://www.janoff.com.au

Rob Janoff working with the Hiltons of Beverly Hills on their new logo and branding