Global Veterinary Orthopedic Medicine Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary orthopedic medicine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.38 billion in 2023 to $3.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to emergence of regenerative medicine, telemedicine integration, increasing number of veterinary orthopedic specialists, rise in the adoption of viscosupplementation products, and improving animal health awareness.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The veterinary orthopedic medicine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, increasing adoption of pet insurance, high prevalence of obesity in companion animals, increasing pet ownership, rising pet expenditure.

Growth Driver Of The Veterinary Orthopedic Medicine Market

The increasing incidence of pet orthopedic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary orthopedic medicine market going forward. Pet orthopedic diseases refer to conditions affecting the musculoskeletal system of companion animals, particularly dogs and cats. The increasing incidence of pet orthopedic diseases can be attributed to factors such as breed predispositions, rising rates of obesity, and environmental factors such as inadequate exercise and poor nutrition. Veterinary orthopedic medicine plays a crucial role in diagnosing, treating, and managing orthopedic diseases in pets, helping to alleviate pain, restore mobility, and improve the overall quality of life.

Veterinary Orthopedic Medicine Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the veterinary orthopedic medicine market include AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, EVEROST Inc., Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Integra lifesciences.

Major companies operating in the veterinary orthopedic medicine market focus on developing innovative solutions, such as anatomically shaped casts, to eliminate pressure sores and improve the standard of care for pets with fractures. Anatomically shaped casts are specialized orthopedic devices designed to conform to the natural contours of an animal's body, providing effective immobilization and support for healing fractures, sprains, or other orthopedic injuries.

Veterinary Orthopedic Medicine Market Segments:

1) By Product: Biologics, Viscosupplements, Pharmaceuticals

2) By Animal Type: Canine, Feline, Equine, Cattle, Swine, Other Animal Types

3) By Application: Osteoarthritis, Degenerative Joint Disease, Joint Inflammation Or Pain, Other Applications

4) By End-use: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the veterinary orthopedic medicine market in 2023. The regions covered in the veterinary orthopedic medicine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary Orthopedic Medicine Market Definition

Veterinary orthopedic medicine is a specialized field within veterinary medicine focused on diagnosing, treating, and preventing disorders and injuries of the musculoskeletal system in animals. It encompasses a range of conditions such as fractures, arthritis, congenital deformities, and soft tissue injuries and involves various treatments, including surgical interventions, physical therapy, and rehabilitation to restore mobility and functionality in animals.

