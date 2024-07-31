Wing AIMs to inspire youth, assist recruiting

The 403rd Wing is now an Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship Wing and hosted their first event for more than 80 Louisiana Civil Air Patrol cadets July 29-30.

AIM is an Air Force outreach program that supports community engagement with a mission to inform, influence and inspire the next generation of Air Force aviators.

“Every Airman is a recruiter so it’s imperative we connect with the community, and host visits such as this, to educate youth to inspire them towards aviation and aviation-related career fields,” said Col. William Magee, 403rd Maintenance Group commander who spoke to the CAP cadets about the mission and opportunities available in the Air Force Reserve. “It’s also important for us as reservists to inform youth and the public about our contributions to national defense and the benefits of military service.”

The Air Force Recruiting Service’s Detachment 1 developed the AIM Wing concept to promote the Air Force’s Rated Diversity Improvement Strategy to promote recruitment in the underserved student population as well as educate and showcase the different opportunities that the military and aviation can provide.

The cadets, ages 12-18, attended their annual encampment at Keesler Air Force Base, July 26-Aug. 2 where they learned about the Air Force mission, career fields, and opportunities.

The CAP is a congressionally chartered and federally supported non-profit organization that serves as the civilian auxiliary of the Air Force. It was founded Dec. 1, 1941, to mobilize the nation's civilian aviation resources for national defense service. Today the CAP provides search and rescue capability as well as a cadet program that focuses on leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character.

“This encampment is a leadership academy for our cadets … a version of CAP basic training,” said CAP Maj. Larry Morgan. “They learn leadership skills, improve their drill, customs and courtesies, and knowledge of Air Force systems.”

As part of their encampment, the cadets visited the 403rd Wing and interacted with reservists who educated them about tactical airlift, aeromedical evacuation, maintenance and aerial port operations. The cadets toured a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, observed an AE demonstration and aerial porters operate a K-loader and forklift, and visited the propeller and engine shop and fabrication flight. The following day they flew on a WC-130J Super Hercules training mission with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, the only unit of its kind in the Department of Defense.

Much like all the military branches in the past few years, the 403rd has had recruiting challenges, so the MXG, as well as others in the wing, have focused their efforts on community outreach, said Magee.

“The wing has always been strong with community support and its relationships with the Civil Air Patrol, JROTC, and ROTC programs; however, we became an AIM Wing to further focus efforts on inspiring and mentoring future Airmen, promote awareness of the mission, and assist with recruiting in a time when less than one percent of the U.S. population has served in the military,” said Magee.

Magee added that he enjoys opportunities to interact with America’s future.

“The cadets were very professional, and we enjoyed hosting them,” he said. “They look ready to be part of an organization that does something more, and we’d love to have them as Airmen in our wing.”

The Wing is looking to expand its base of mentors and ambassadors. Wing members who would like to be part of the AIM Team, should contact the 403rd Wing Public Affairs office at 403wg.pa2@us.af.mil.