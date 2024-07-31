PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 31, 2024 Gatchalian endorses Congressman Kiko Benitez for TESDA chief Following the resignation of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu, Senator Win Gatchalian is endorsing Congressman Francisco 'Kiko' Benitez from the Third District of Negros Occidental as the next TESDA chief. According to Gatchalian, Benitez's long experience as an educator and his stint as a legislator make him the perfect candidate to take over TESDA's leadership. He believes that with Benitez at TESDA's helm, the agency can make leaps in addressing challenges in the Technical and Vocational Educational and Training (TVET) sector, including the perennial issue of jobs-skills mismatch. Benitez is one of the commissioners of the Second Congressional Commission on Education, where he also serves as a co-chairperson of the Standing Committee on Early Childhood Care and Development and Basic Education. He was the President of the Philippine Women's University from 2010 to 2019. Benitez also taught at universities such as the University of Washington-Seattle, the University of Asia & the Pacific, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Cornell University. "As a lifelong educator, a top-performing legislator, and one of the most hardworking commissioners of the EDCOM II, Congressman Kiko Benitez will give TESDA the needed leadership to foster innovation, push for needed reforms, and produce job-ready TVET graduates," said Gatchalian, EDCOM II Co-Chairperson and Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Should Benitez be appointed TESDA Secretary, Gatchalian vowed to support his fellow lawmaker in improving the quality of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) education in the country. Gatchalian also thanked outgoing TESDA Secretary Mangudadatu for his service to the agency. Congressman Kiko Benitez inindorso ni Gatchalian bilang bagong TESDA Secretary Kasunod ng pagbibitiw ni Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu, inendorso ni Senador Win Gatchalian si Congressman Francisco 'Kiko' Benitez mula sa Third District ng Negros Occidental para maging kalihim ng ahensya. Ayon kay Gatchalian, makatutulong sa TESDA ang karanasan ni Benitez bilang isang guro at mambabatas. Naniniwala ang senador na sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Benitez, matutugunan ng TESDA ang mga hamong kinakaharap ng sektor ng Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), kabilang na ang jobs-skills mismatch. Isa si Benitez sa mga commissioner ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), kung saan siya rin ang co-chairperson ng Standing Committee on Early Childhood Care and Development and Basic Education. Naging Pangulo si Benitez ng Philippine Women's University mula 2010 hanggang 2019. Nagturo rin siya sa University of Washington-Seattle, University of Asia & the Pacific, University of Wisconsin-Madison, at Cornell University. Natanggap niya ang kanyang Ph.D mula sa University of Wisconsin-Madison. "Bilang dating guro, isang mahusay na mambabatas, at isa sa mga pinakamasipag na commissioners ng EDCOM II, may kakayahan si Congressman Kiko Benitez na isulong sa TESDA ang inobasyon at reporma upang magkaroon tayo ng mga TVET graduates na handang magtrabaho," ani Gatchalian, Co-Chairperson ng EDCOM II at Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Sakaling hirangin si Benitez bilang kalihim ng TESDA, handa si Gatchalian na makipagtulungan upang iangat ang kalidad ng TVET sa bansa. Pinasalamatan naman ni Gatchalian si TESDA Secretary Mangudadatu para sa kanyang naging serbisyo sa ahensya.